Crime Beat

Ronald Edward Blue, 66, of Monticello, FL; arrested Sunday, April 7; charged with violation of probation (VOP) on original charge of aggravated assault with intent to commit felony. No bond amount or release date information provided.

Shadrick Lavane Norton, 35, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, April 7; charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR), third or subsequent offense. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Shonta Nicole Bryant, 34, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Saturday, April 6; charged with DWLSR. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Anthony Eugene Fishburn, 61, of Wacissa, FL; arrested Friday, April 5; charged with solicitation of prostitution. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Marcilene Ranata Custis, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Friday, April 5; charged with VOP, battery; VOP, resisting merchant; VOP, petit theft; offered, committed, or engaged in prostitution; and giving false name to law-enforcement officer. No bond amount or release date information provided.

Caleb Ansel Norton, 21, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, April 4; charged with failure to appear in court (FTA) on charge of no valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

James Frances Hemry, 30, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, April 3; charged with giving false name to law-enforcement officer and out-of-county warrant. No bond amount provided. Released on April 5.

William Justin Lewis, 31, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Wednesday, April 3; charged with DUI, possession of drug equipment and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

James Lamar Horne, 47, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, April 1, on a writ of attachment, cash only, $1,890. Bond amount, $1,890. Released same day.

Dustin Michael Doney, 25, of Summerfield, FL; arrested Monday, April 1; charged with VOP, possession of paraphernalia and VOP, possession of cannabis. No bond amount or release date provided.

Joshua Donald Chandler, 28, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, April 1; charged with DWLSR with knowledge, and possession of cannabis less than 20 grams. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Calvin Dennis Scott, 35, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, April 1; charged with aggravated battery of pregnant person. Bond set at $10,000. No release date provided.

Mami Latoya Fead, 34, of Greenville, FL; arrested Monday, April 1; charged with driving with expired license more than six months. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Joseph Jabba Herring, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Monday, April 1; charged with no valid license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.