Crime Beat

Recent felony arrests

Travis Bach – July 1

Travis Scott Bach, 32, of Florida, was arrested on Monday, July 1 by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper White with charges pertaining to his vehicle's insurance and registration as well as with a suspended license.

On the above date, at around 8:57 a.m., Trooper White observed a gold-colored SUV traveling northbound near the intersection of Fountain Drive and U.S. Highway 19.

Trooper White could see that the driver was not buckled; Trooper White overtook the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the driver, Trooper White requested to see a driver's license, at which point the male driver replied that he did not have a valid license.

The driver provided an ID card, which identified him as Travis Bach, before informing Trooper White that he also did not have his vehicle's registration, as the vehicle had not been registered (as required by law); nor did he have vehicle insurance. Bach said that the license plate that was currently attached belonged to another vehicle, which Bach owned.

With that information, Trooper White placed Bach under arrest for driving with a suspended license (habitual offender), operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to maintain vehicle insurance. Bach was transported to the Jefferson County Jail without further incident.

Natalie Hess – July 1

Natalie Christine Hess, 30, of Monticello, was arrested on July 1 by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Deputy McCoy for violating the terms of her probation.

According to Hess' arrest warrant, she had been placed on probation in April of 2019 after committing the offense of possessing a cell phone in prison. In May of 2019, Hess violated the terms of her probation by changing her residence without first procuring the consent of her probation officer, leaving her location unknown.

Judge Caloca-Johnson signed the warrant calling for Hess' arrest on June 13 of this year, advising that no bond would be offered for Hess' release upon her eventual arrest. At 4 p.m. on July 1, Deputy McCoy arrested Hess and transported her to the Jefferson County Jail.

Roddries Johnson – July 1

Roddries Regis Johnson, 25, of Monticello, was arrested on Monday, July 1, by JCSO Deputy McCoy on an outstanding Jefferson County warrant.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Johnson's warrant was issued after he violated the terms of his probation. Johnson's probation originated from prior false imprisonment and simple battery charges.

The arrest documents state that JCSO Deputy Arnold and Cpl. Adamczyk had attempted to serve Johnson's warrant in May of 2019, only for Johnson to escape through a window and manage to evade custody by running into the wood line.

On July 1, Deputy McCoy was able to arrest Johnson on the authority of his outstanding warrant, and Johnson was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Circuit Court, felony docket, July

Byrd, Shykiah Rosetta, 27, entered a plea of no contest to unlawful possession of the personal identification of another person, credit card forgery and possession of controlled substance with intent to sell. The judge withheld adjudication and sentenced Byrd to two years of probation, with the conditions that she not take drugs and submit to random urinalysis. The judge warned that if Byrd violated probation, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Crumitie, Shawnterious, 24, entered a plea of no contest to driving while license suspended or revoked, habitual offender. The judge adjudicated him guilty and sentenced him to 10 days in the county jail, with one-day credit for time served.

Crumity, Laterria Denise, 27, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. The judge set the case for trial on Oct. 30.

Holmes Jr., Daron Clifford, 27, charged in six cases involving multiple offenses, including kidnapping to harm or terrorize, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with deadly weapon, false imprisonment and felony theft. The judge granted the defense request to have Holmes transferred to the Leon County, where he has other cases pending. The defense argued that Holmes had been kept in solitary confinement here since his incarceration, whereas in Leon he would be allowed greater freedom. The judge reset the case for a management hearing here on Sept. 9.

Huggins, Renee Marie, 29, entered a plea of no contest to public assistance fraud. The judge withheld adjudication and sentenced Huggins to 36 months of probation and ordered her to pay $38,322.18 in restitution, payable in $75 monthly installments. She also ordered that Huggins perform 100 hours of community service. The judge warned that if Huggins violated probation, she could face up to five years in prison.

Jones Jr., Lonnie Jerome, 49, admitted to violation of probation on original charges of possession of contraband at a county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis, dating from 2017. The judge adjudicated him guilty, reinstated the probation and modified it to include a substance abuse evaluation and counseling.

Latner, Timothy Robert, 26, admitted to violation of probation on original charge of burglary of a structure while armed with firearm, dating from 2010. The judge adjudicated him guilty, revoked the probation and sentenced him to 11 months, 29 days in the county jail, with 81 days credit for time served.

Reddick, Paula, 56, entered a plea of no contest to lesser included charge of not having a valid driver's license (the original charge was driving while license suspended). The state dropped a second charge, which was possession of a controlled substance. The judge adjudicated her guilty and fined her a total of $150, plus court costs.

Roberts, Estella Denise, 49, entered a plea of no contest to felony battery. The judge adjudicated her guilty and sentenced her to 60 days in the county jail, with nine days credit for time served.

Smith, Ricarick Jerrod, 28, entered a plea of no contest to driving while license suspended or revoked, habitual offender. The judge withheld adjudication and sentenced him to 24 months probation, plus 50 hours of community service and forbid him to drive without a driver's license. The judge warned that if he violated probation, the withheld adjudication would be withdrawn and he could face up to five years in prison.

Weber, Robert Lason, 61, entered a plea of no contest to lesser included charge of having no valid driver's license. The original charge was driving while license revoked, habitual offender. The judge adjudicated him guilty and fined him a total of $150 plus court courts.