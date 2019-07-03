Crime Beat: felony arrests

Shanterria Crumity – June 15

On Saturday, June 15, Shanterria S. Crumity, 30, of Monticello, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Investigator Bethea.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, at 8:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, Inv. Bethea conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda car after noticing that neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

After approaching the vehicle and introducing himself, Inv. Bethae explained the reason for the traffic stop and asked the driver for her license.

The driver, later identified as Shanterria Crumity, claimed that she'd left her license at her residence.

Inv. Bethea asked for a date of birth to run her information through the Electronic License and Vehicle Information System (ELVIS).

Searching the ELVIS database, Inv. Bethae was able to get a driver's license number for Crumity, and he provided the info to dispatch so that they could run that information through the FCIC.

Dispatch informed Inv. Bethae that Crumity's license had been revoked since 2014. Inv. Bethea returned to Crumity's vehicle, where Crumity was asked to exit her vehicle before being read her Miranda warning.

Crumity agreed to speak to law enforcement, stating that she knew her license had been suspended and that she should not have been driving.

Shanterria Crumity was placed under arrest for driving with license suspected/revoked – knowingly, and given a citation for her seatbelt violation.

Jordan Gaudineer – June 16

Jordain S. Gaudineer, 21, of Odessa, Fla., was arrested on Sunday, June 16 by JCSO Deputy Krajewski.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Deputy Krajewski, while assisted by Cpl. Ryland, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling 61-mph in a 45-mph zone.

After making contact with the vehicle, Cpl. Ryland detected the odor of burnt marijuana from within the car.

The driver, later identified as Jordan Gaudineer, was informed that the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from his vehicle, to which Gaudineer agreed, stating that he had a grinder and a vape which currently contained THC oil.

Based on the odor of marijuana, Deputy Krajewski conducted a search and located both items mentioned by Gaudineer.

After being read his Miranda warning, Gaudineer admitted to being the owner of both items. Gaudineer was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Isaiah Lamar Cupit, 28, of Tallahassee, Fla.; arrested Monday, June 17; charged with failure to appear in court (FTA) for no valid driver's license. No bond amount listed. Released on June 18.

Bardley Shane Bailey, 34, of Tallahassee, Fla.; arrested Monday, June 17; charged with FTA – possession of cannabis and paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. Released on June 19.

Jordan Scott Gaudineer, 21, of Odessa, Fla.; arrested Sunday, June 16; charged with possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Released same day.

Michael Leon Green, 33, of Tallahassee, Fla.; arrested Sunday, June 16; charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500. Released on June 19.

Michael Todd Reed, 56, of Albuquerque, N.M.; arrested Sunday, June 16; charged with possession or use of drug equipment and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. Bond was set at $500. Released on June 19.

Shanterria Shanise Crumity, 30, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Saturday, June 15; charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR), habitual. Bond was set at $1,000. Released on June 15.

Inael Velazquez-Santizo, 44, of Monticello. Fla.; arrested Saturday, June 15; charged with operating motor vehicle without license and DUI – alcohol or drugs. Bond was set at $500. Released on June 16.

Tarishea Jushannie Bivens, 29, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Saturday, June 15; charged with possession or use of drug equipment, child neglect without great bodily harm, DWLSR and DUI – alcohol or drugs. Bond was set at $500. No release day listed.

William Bradley Miller, 47, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Saturday, June 15; charged with boating under the influence (BUI). Bond was set at $500. Released on June 16.

Telvin Shurron Norton, 28, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Friday, June 14; charged with four counts of violation of probation (VOP), based on original charge of burglary, armed with weapon. No bond amount or release day listed.

James Gilbert Baxter, 51, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Friday, June 14; charged with DUI – unlawful blood alcohol. Bond was set at $500. Released on June 15.

Christopher Bernard Starker, 33, of Jacksonville, Fla.; arrested Friday, June 14; charged with display of fictitious identification card, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond was set at $500. Released on June 15.

Katrina Shonte Ramos, 40, of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; arrested Friday, June 14; charged with giving false ID to a law enforcement officer, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $1,000. No release day listed.

Adrian Dewayne Coates, 33, of Monticello, Fla; arrested Thursday, June 13; charged with possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, alteration/removal of serial number from firearm, sale of controlled substance – cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance – cocaine. No bond amount listed. Released on June 14.

Brenda Joyce Cuyler, 53, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Thursday, June 13; charged with possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, alteration/removal of serial number from firearm, sale of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, and operating a drug house. Bond was set at $10,000. Released on June 14.

Roy Cassidy Branch, 37, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Wednesday, June 12; charged with felony DUI, DWLS with knowledge, and possession of a certain drug without prescription. Bond was set at $1,000. Released on June 15.

Robert Earl Geathers, 41, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Wednesday, June 12; charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $5,000. Released on June 13.

George Edward Gillyard, 58, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Tuesday, June 11; charged with possession/sale of controlled substance – cocaine, and possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine. Bond was set at $2,500. Released same day.

Francis Lannette Gillyard, 28, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Tuesday, June 11; charged with possession/sale of controlled substance – cocaine, and possession of controlled substance – methamphetamine. Bond was set at $2,500. Released same day.

Tamarick Fahim Roberts, 22, of Monticello, Fla.; arrested Tuesday, June 11; charged with out-of-county warrant. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Bradford M. Williams, 32, of Tallahassee, Fla.; arrested Tuesday, June 11; charged with DWLS with knowledge. Bond was set at $500. Released on June 12.

Fernando Ramos, 24, of New Port Richey, Fla.; arrested Monday, June 10; charged with holding for transport. No bond amount listed. Released on June 13.

Michael Scott Daniels, 44, of Tupelo, Miss.; arrested Monday, June 10; charged with DWLSR with knowledge and DUI/drugs. Bond was set at $500. Released same day.