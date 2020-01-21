CRIME BEAT – Recent arrests

Compiled by

Laz Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Carlos Rivero Hernandez, 36; arrested Friday, Nov. 29. Charged with no valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

James Kenneth Johnson, 49; arrested Wednesday, Nov. 27. Charged with two counts of violation of probation (VOP) on original charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

Alyssa Brooke Granger, 22; arrested Tuesday, Nov. 26. Charged with out of county warrant from Leon County. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Marko Cortier Earl, 26; arrested Tuesday, Nov. 26. Charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and shooting/throwing missile into dwelling/vehicle. Bond set at $2,500. Released following day.

Jesse Joseph West, 39; arrested Monday, Nov. 25. Charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. Released Monday, Dec. 16.

Gregory Huggins, 51; arrested Monday, Nov. 25. Charged with domestic battery, causing bodily harm; failure to appear (FTA) in court on charge of driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR); and VOP on charge of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

David Carl Lawrence, 63; arrested Saturday, Nov. 23. Charged with DWLS with knowledge, second offense. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Arlene Ann Atwood, 48; arrested Friday, Nov. 22. Charged with DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond set at $500. Released following day.

Joseph Chance Slater, 28; arrested Wednesday, Nov. 20. Charged with FTA on charges of defrauding a pawn broker and fugitive from justice. No bond amount listed. Released Monday, Dec. 2.

Jaime Gamez, 22; arrested Tuesday, Nov. 19. Charged with possession of meth with intent to sell or distribute. Bond set at $5,000. Released same day.

Tommy Lee Driver, 62; arrested Sunday, Nov. 17. Charged with operating motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Anita Lee Shore, 56; arrested Sunday, Nov. 17. Charged with disorderly intoxication. Bond set at $500. Released Saturday, Nov. 23.

John Charles Snyder, 37; arrested Sunday, Nov. 17. Charged with out-of-county warrant for FTA on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $2,500. Released Friday, Nov. 22.

Eric Dee Hughes, 50; arrested Saturday, Nov. 16. Charged with DUI, 4th offense; DWLS; and possession of marijuana no more than 20 grams. Bond set at $2,500. Released Sunday, Nov. 17.

Carolyn Martin Collins, 71; arrested Wednesday, Nov. 13. Charged with out-of-county warrant. Bond set at $1,500. Released same day.

Barralaga Villafranca Gelix-Edgardo, 41. Arrested Tuesday, Nov. 12. Charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

John Raymond Roberts, 34; arrested Tuesday, Nov. 12. Charged with two counts of VOP on charges of felony battery and resisting officer with violence. No bond amount or released day listed.

Michael Clayton Pepin, 34; arrested Monday, Nov. 11. Charged with FTA, fugitive from justice. Released following day.

Tanya Jessica Reid, 43; arrested Friday, Nov. 11. Charged with two counts of failure to appear (FTA) in court for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. Released on Dec. 2.

Gerald Kelvin Ponder, 62; arrested Wednesday, Nov. 6. Charged with two counts of violation of probation (VOP) on conditions related to charges of aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on Dec. 4.

Samuel Lee Bouie, 22; arrested Wednesday, Nov. 6. Serving 30-day sentence imposed by court. No bond amount listed. Released on Nov. 28.

Tyrone Brook Crumity, 31; arrested Wednesday, Nov. 6. Charged with two counts of out-of-county warrant. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Travis Leverne Keaton, 39; arrested Tuesday, Nov. 5. Charged with VOP/community control. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Herbert Deontez Maxwell, 44; arrested Tuesday, Nov. 5. Charged with VOP/community control. No bond amount or release date listed.

Dominick Tyrone Harris, 32; arrested Tuesday, Nov. 5. Charged with VOP/community control. No bond amount or release date listed.

Benjamin Fain Smith, 33; arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Charged with VOP/community control. No bond amount listed. Released on Dec. 2.

Tristen Nickole Kotowski, 21; arrested Saturday, Nov. 2. Charged with delivering/ distributing methamphetamine; possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; trafficking in amphetamines of 14 grams or over; larceny possession of stolen debit/credit card; possession or use of drug equipment; and hit and run. Bond set at $2,000. Released on Nov. 7.

Mark Anthony Hager, 51; arrested Saturday, Nov. 2. Charged as fugitive from justice and out-of-state warrant. No bond amount listed. Released on Nov. 6.

Evan Christopher Spencer, 21; arrested Friday, Nov. 1. Charged with out-of-county warrant/leaving scene of accident. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Joseph Wagner Livingston, 30; arrested Friday, Nov. 1. Charged with possession of firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Bond set at $5,000. Released same day.

William Lucas Turner, 41; arrested Friday, Nov. 1. Charged with DUI, refusal to submit to breathalyzer test, and resisting arrest without violence. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Floyd Melvin Seabrooks, 39; arrested Friday, Nov. 1. Charged with burglary of a conveyance, unarmed; grand theft; and battery. Bond set at $500. No release date listed.

Terri Monae West, 23; arrested Thursday, Oct. 31. Charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR) knowingly, and refusal to submit. No bond amount or release date listed.

Josephus McCloud, 54; arrested Thursday, Oct. 31. Charged with out-of-county warrant. No bond amount or release date listed.

Jesse Abraham Kabwogi, 38; arrested Monday, Nov. 28. Charged with FTA in court on DWLSR. Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

John Raymond Roberts, 34; arrested Monday, Nov. 28. Charged with VOP on conditions related to resisting office with violence. Bond set at $200. Released same day.

Ta'Tiyonna Tranae Pate, 22; arrested Monday, Nov. 28. Charged with three counts of FTA in court on charges of possession of cannabis, possession of paraphernalia and DWLSR. Bond set at $1,500. Released on Oct. 30.

Jesse Lee Durocher, 38; arrested Monday, Nov. 28. Charged with out-of-county warrant. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Samuel Dexter Rozar, 31; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 15. Charged with DUI/damage to property or person and DUI. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Ronald Edward, 67; arrested Monday, Dec. 13. Charged with VOP on conditions stemming from charge of asssault with intent to commit a felony. No bond amount or release date listed.

Eddie Bernard Barrington, 50; arrested Sunday, Dec. 12. Charged with violating domestic violence injunction. Bond set at $4,000. Released same day.

Joey Travis Dix, 54; arrested Saturday, Dec. 11. Charged with warrant for fugitive of justice. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Tarishea Jishannie Bivens, 30; arrested Friday, Dec. 10. Charged with out-of-county warrant (Leon County). Bond set at $1,000. Released same day.

Nathan Daniel Page, 37; arrested Thursday, Dec. 9. Charged with fraudulent use of credit card and theft of credit card. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Michael Patrick Cain, 52; arrested Thursday, Dec. 9. Charged with violation of probation (VOP) on conditions stemming from charge of grand theft, $300 less than $5,000. Bond set at $1,000. Released on following day.

Samuel Baker Ritter, 25; arrested Tuesday, Dec. 7. Charged with DUI. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Albert Nason Revell, 76; arrested Tuesday, Dec. 7. Charged with DUI, second offense; and refusal to submit. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Shontavius Devon Russell, 26; arrested Tuesday, Dec. 7. Charged with fleeing/eluding police and driving while license suspended (DWLS), first offense. Bond set at $10,000. Released same day.

Marcus Daniel Henry, 40; arrested Monday, Dec. 6. Charged with VOP on condition stemming from charge of battery. No bond amount or release day listed.

Mohamed Husein Joubran, 21; arrested Monday, Dec. 6. Charged with DUI and DWLSR, first offense. Bond set at $2,500. Released on following day.

John Austin Carter, 37; arrested Sunday, Dec. 5. Charged with two counts of failure to appear (FTA) in curt on charges of possession of meth and possession of cocaine, both charges from Leon County. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Gail Cassandra Jones, 62; arrested Saturday, Dec. 4. Charged with operating a gambling house and gambling/manufacturing own store possessed slot machine. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Shawndre Delmore, 20; arrested Saturday, Dec. 4. Charged as fugitive from justice. No bond amount listed. Released on following day.

Bruce Quentin Dumas, 63; arrested Friday, Dec. 3. Charged with VOP on conditions stemming from charge of battery. Bond set at $250. Released on following day.

Kentron Markeith Walker, 30; arrested Friday, Dec. 3. Charged with writ of attachment (child support). Bond set at $200. Released on Dec. 17.

Phillip Cornelius Harris, 18; arrested Thursday, Dec. 2. Charged with attempted burglary of vehicle, loitering and prowling, and three out-of-county warrant from Leon County. Bond set at $2,500. No release date listed.

Calvin Arnez Crumitie, 24; arrested Thursday, Dec. 2. Charged with VOP on conditions stemming from charge of trespassing after warning. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Carlos Lee Scott, 28; arrested Wednesday, Dec. 1. Charged with battery, touch or strike. Bond set at $500. No release date listed.