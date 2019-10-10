Crime Beat: Recent felony arrests

Ashley Hunter and Laz Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Wendy Stewart – September 18

Wendy Dawn Stewart, 44, of Monticello, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 18, by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Freeman on the authority of a warrant that had been issued for her arrest after Stewart violated the terms of her probation.

Stewart had been placed on two years of probation in May of this year after being sentenced for the crime of possession of a controlled substance. After only a few months of probation, however, Stewart violated the terms of her probation when she left her county of residence without the permission of her probation officer, associated with a person engaged in criminal activity and failed to live without violating any laws. That latter violation occurred when Stewart was arrested in Leon County, on Friday, Sept. 6, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As a result of her violated probation, a warrant calling for Stewart's arrest was sealed on Thursday, Sept. 19, by Circuit Judge Caloca-Johnson.

At 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Stewart was taken into custody by Deputy Freeman and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where her warrant declared that no bond would be offered for her release.

John Brumbley – September 20

John Cody Brumbley, 22, of Havana, Fla., was arrested on Friday, Sept. 20, by JCSO's Cpl. Boland on the authority of a warrant that had been issued for Brumbley's arrest. The warrant had been released after Brumbley violated the terms of his probation.

According to the warrant, Brumbley had been sentenced to probation after committing the offenses of burglary of a structure, grand theft of $300-$5,000 and three counts of grand theft with a firearm; all crimes had been committed in 2017. Brumbley's sentencing included five years of probation, which he violated multiple times by failing to report to his probation officer as directed and failing to live without breaking any laws. The latter violation occurred twice when Brumbley was arrested for a DUI in Wakulla County in March of 2018, driving with a suspended or revoked license in Wakulla County in March of 2018 and again in Leon County in April of 2018.

A warrant for Brumbley's arrest was received and sealed by Circuit Judge Caloca-Johnson on Tuesday, March 19 of this year, and specified that no bond would be offered for Brumbley's release upon arrest.

On Friday, Sept. 20, at 3:10 p.m., Brumbley was taken into custody by Cpl. Brumbley and then transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Raymond Smith – September 24

Raymond Terry Smith, 38, of Wacissa, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Burrus on Tuesday, Sept. 24 on several charges related to drugs and Smith's pre-existing status as a convicted felon.

The report issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) states that on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Deputy Burrus and Cpl. Ryland witnessed a vehicle, driven by Smith, turn west onto Tram Road (from Gamble Road). The driver could be seen not wearing a seatbelt. Also, the vehicle's taillights were broken and the tag was obscured.

A traffic stop was conducted, and after being told the reason for the stop, Smith asked if he could step out and look at the broken taillight.

Deputies permitted it, but Smith had to undergo a pat-down (as customary for officer safety) once he was out of the vehicle. Smith, however, resisted the pat-down, protesting that there was "no probable cause" for the pat-down and began to reach for his right front pocket.

In response, Deputy Burrus grabbed Smith's right arm, and when Cpl. Ryland approached the two, Smith shouted out that he "had a knife."

Cpl. Ryland and Deputy Burrus placed Smith against the ground to control him and put him in handcuffs.

After Smith was secured, Deputy Burrus located a glass pipe as well as a folding knife in Smith's front pocket. In a field test, the contents of the pipe came back positive for methamphetamine.

Two additional glass pipes were later located in a tackle box in Smith's truck – both pipes also tested positive for methamphetamine. In the same tackle box, deputies also found a bag of crystal-like substance that was tested and determined to be 0.5 grams of methamphetamine. Smith's vehicle also contained 17 rounds of ammunition, which Smith was not allowed to have due to his status as a previously convicted felon.

Smith refused to submit to a field sobriety exercise as well as a urinalysis.

At 9:24 p.m., Raymond Smith was arrested on the charges of possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, refusal to submit and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tammy Hayes – September 24

Tammy Sue Hayes, 48, of Panama City, Fla., was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 24, by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Kalinowski on the authority of a warrant that called for Hayes arrest,

According to the warrant, Hayes was wanted on the charges of two counts of violation of probation, which had occurred due to Hayes being charged in April of 2019 for the possession of a control substance. Hayes was to be under probation for 36 months, but ended up violating her probation's terms when she failed to pay the State of Florida the monthly fee of $30 for the cost of her probation supervision and also was unable to live without violating any laws, as in June of 2019, she was found to be in possession of a drug or narcotic that was not prescribed to her by a medical professional.

The warrant was signed by Circuit Judge Caloca-Johnson on Tuesday, July 16. At 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, Hayes was taken into custody and booked in the Jefferson County Jail.

Steven Torres, 24; arrested Sunday, Sept. 22; charged with grand theft motor vehicle; fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer at high rate of speed; and driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR). Bond set at $5,000. No release day listed.

Todd Neve Crane, 53; arrested Saturday, Sept. 21; charged with DUI. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Keith Richardson, 49; arrested Friday, Sept. 20; charged with DWLS. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Derotez Denon Dunlap, 24; arrested Friday, Sept. 20; charged with trafficking in synthetic cannabis; trafficking in PVP four grams, under 30 kilograms; possession of powder cocaine with intent to sell; and possession of crystal methamphetamine. Bond set at $25,000. Released on following day.

Ivan Jai'Lee Gaines, 41; arrested Friday, Sept. 20; charged with out-of-county warrant on writ of attachment. Bond set at $570. Released same day.

Derrell Ardonnis Wooden, 49; arrested Friday, Sept. 20; charged with out-of-county warrant for failure to appear (FTA) in court; and out-of-county warrant, FTA, aggravated battery. Bond set at $5,000. No release day listed.

Steven Jerman Frederick, 39; arrested Friday, Sept. 20; charged with capital first-degree murder and sexual battery, second degree. No bond amount listed. In prison on other charges.

Jose Contreras, 29; arrested Friday, Sept. 20; charged with no driver's license; never issued. Bond set at $100. Released Sunday, Sept. 22.

Henry Johnson, 67; arrested Friday, Sept. 20; charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Robert Earl Geathers, 42; arrested Thursday, Sept. 19; charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon. No bond amount listed. Released same day.

Devante Jaquan Washington, 25; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 18; charged with homicide, murder-first degree, premeditated. No bond or release day listed.

Keith M. Miller, 25; arrested Wednesday, Sept. 18; charged with reckless driving. No bond amount or release day listed.

Elsa Caroline Rankin, 41; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17; charged as fugitive from justice. No bond amount listed. Released Sept. 19.

John Travis Wills, 32; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17; charged with VOP – possession of forged notes and VOP – counterfeiting. No bond or release day listed.

Matthew Bass Sullivan, 31; arrested Tuesday, Sept. 17; charged with VOP – grand theft vehicle; VOP – possession of a controlled substance; and VOP – grand theft, more than $300, less than $5,000.