Crime Beat: recent felony arrests

Compiled By Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Yakira Steen – February 18

On Monday, Feb. 18, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Godwin arrested Yakira Michelle Steen, 22, of Tallahassee, on an outstanding warrant related to Steen's failure to appear at her court trial.

In February, Steen was to appear before the circuit court after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At her selected court date, Yakira Steen did not appear and so on Monday, Feb. 11, Judge Caloca-Johnson signed a warrant for Steen's arrest.

Steen's original arrest took place in October of 2018 when she was arrested by an officer of the Monticello Police Department.

The arrest warrant declared that no bail amount would be offered for Steen's release.

Steen was arrested on Feb. 18 at 11:27 a.m., and booked into the jail at 11:34 a.m. on the same day.

Ruby Lynch – February 18

On Monday, Feb. 18, Ruby Elizabeth Lynch, 36, of Monticello, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Godwin after Lynch violated multiple terms of her probation.

According to the Department of Corrections warrant that was issued for Lynch's arrest, Ruby Lynch was placed under probation after being sentenced with fraudulent use of personal ID and uttering a forged instrument (which is knowingly publishing or circulating any forged or altered financial documents, legal documents or other writing with the intent to misrepresent it as true and defraud others).

In November of 2018, Lynch's probation officer declared that Ruby Lynch had violated the conditions of her probation by failing to report to her probation officer (once in November and again in December) and by changing her residence without procuring the consent of her probation officer (twice).

In addition, Lynch also violated the terms of her probation by using intoxicants to excess/possessing any drugs or narcotics and by failing to comply with the instructions provided to Lynch by her probation officer.

The warrant for Lynch's arrest was signed by Judge Caloca-Johnson on Jan. 14, and declared that no bail would be offered for Lynch's release.

Ruby Lynch was arrested on Feb. 18 at 11:27 a.m., and booked into the jail at 12:14 p.m. on the same day.

Brock Williams – February 20

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Brock Williams, 28, of Tallahassee, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Adamczyk on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.

According to the warrant (which was signed on Feb. 19 by Judge Caloca-Johnson), Williams was to be arrested for violating the conditions of his probation.

Williams was originally sentenced for fleeing law enforcement – no regard and for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

After being placed under probation in 2018, Williams later broke the conditions of his probation (to live without violating any law) on Feb. 5, 2019, when he was arrested in Leon County for the possession of cocaine and as well as the possession of narcotic equipment.

Brock Williams was arrested on Feb. 20 at 1:56 p.m., and was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 2:25 p.m.

Williams' warrant states that he is to be held without bond.

Victor Palmisano – February 22

On Friday, Feb. 22, Victor Allen Palmisano, 25, of Jacksonville, was arrested on charges of grand theft – motor vehicle.

According to the report issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Deputy Carey responded to an address in Lamont after reports were received of a vehicle that had been badly damaged.

Upon arrival, Deputy Carey located the vehicle and provided the vehicle's information to Jefferson County Dispatch in order to identify the vehicle.

Dispatch advised that the vehicle – a grey BMW – had been reported as stolen from Jacksonville earlier.

Around that time, a witness came forward to offer a statement and provided a description of the driver (a white male) and a passenger (a white female) who had been in the vehicle.

The witness also stated that the driver had gone into a nearby restaurant and attempted to sell the BMW to the witness.

Around this time, Deputy Carey observed two individuals matching the description provided by the witness walking across Highway 19. Deputy Carey detained the two individuals in order to obtain more information.

The man was identified as Victor Allen Palmisano.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Palmisano was Mirandized and admitted to investigators afterwards that he knew the vehicle was stolen and admitted to having driven the vehicle.

Palmisano was placed under arrest for Grand Theft Auto and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was booked at 5:23 p.m.

Ernest Jerome Green, 53, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 19; charged with DWLSR and writ of attachment in Leon County. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Daron Clifford Holmes, 27, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Saturday, Feb. 23; charged with kidnapping; false imprisonment of 13-year-old or above; aggravated battery, great bodily harm/disability; resisting officer without violence; two counts of failure to appear (FTA) in court; FTA, felony theft; and resisting officer without violence. No bond amount or release day listed.

Sylvia Deloris Holes, 50, of Monticello, FL; arrested Saturday, Feb. 23; charged with hit and run. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Cedrick Maurice Huggins, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 19; charged with writ of attachment, child support. Bond set at $2,000. Released same day.

Kaiden James Stanley, 25, of Valdosta, GA; arrested Friday, Feb. 22; charged with DUI unlawful blood alcohol level and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

John Fitzgerald Stewart, 35, of Monticello; arrested Sunday, Feb. 24; charged with driving while license suspended (DWLS) with knowledge. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Ishwan Kwende Spradley, 29, of Thomasville, GA; arrested Thursday, Feb. 21; charged with malicious battery by a correctional officer on an inmate and official misconduct. Bond set at $5,000. Released same day.

Ledarius Rashard Washington, 43, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, Feb. 21; charged with DUI. Bond set at $500. Released on following day.

Circuit Court, Felony docket, February addendum

Coates, Antwain D., 34, was charged with first-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The case came up for review on Monday, Feb. 25, in preparation for a trial that was supposed to take place as early as this month. The defense, however, told the court that it has been having trouble getting witnesses deposed. The case was rescheduled for another review on March 11. Coats has been in jail since his arrest on May 4, 2016.

Harris, Dominick Tyron,

32, was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant victim and petit theft. The defense asked for a bond reduction, arguing that the charges didn't warrant the $40,000 bond imposed. Before rendering a decision, the judge heard from the state, which opposed the motion. The defense argued that if the reduction was granted and the defendant managed to post bond, he would reside in Tallahassee, be gainfully employed, and have no contact with the victim.

The state, for its part, noted Harris' extensive criminal history, dating from his juvenile days. The state further noted that the current battery charge wasn't Harris' first. “Mr. Harris has had a prior battery conviction on the same victim,” the state said.

The judge granted the motion, reducing the bond from $40,000 to $20,000. She admonished Harris to have no contact with the victim and further excluded him from entering Jefferson County, where the victim resides. To ensure compliance with the latter condition, the judge ordered that Harris wear a GPS monitoring device, so that his whereabouts could be known at all times.

Mobley Jr., Joseph Leroy, 45, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation and obscene material to a minor. The defense asked for bond reduction, arguing that the $155,000 bond imposed was excessive. The defense promised that if Mobley were granted the reduction and manage to post the bond, the defendant would reside with his father, be in the custody of the latter and that he would take the required medication for his serious medical issues.

The state opposed the motion, arguing that the severity of the two cases could result in a significant prison sentence for Mobley and would be incentive enough for him to flee. The state also pointed out that the defendant had a prior sex offense dating from the ‘90s. The victim's mother also addressed the court and spoke against the bond reduction, saying that she didn't think it would be fair to her daughter and that it wouldn't allow her to live a normal life knowing that the defendant was on the loose.

After hearing all the arguments, the judge denied the motion to reduce the bond.

Morris, Steven Delliott, 39, has four cases pending, with the charges ranging from grand theft and burglary of a dwelling, to resisting an officer without violence and petit theft. Morris was supposed to come up for trial the week of Feb. 25-28 on one of the cases. But Assistant Public Defender Davis Revell informed the court on Monday, Feb. 25, that he had made no headway in preparing for the trial, given Morris' refusal to cooperate. In fact, he said, Morris had earlier filed a bar complaint against him, stating that Revell “had it out for him (defendant)” and wasn't giving him proper representation.

In light of the filed complaint, the judge postponed the trial and allowed Revell to withdraw from the case. The judge then appointed a conflict attorney in Revell's place. The case was scheduled for a review on March 11.