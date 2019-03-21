Crime Beat: recent felony arrests

Compiled by Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Antonio Parker – March 1

Antonio Grant Parker, 21, of Monticello, was arrested on Friday, March 1 by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Adamczyk.

The arrest followed a January 2019 offense of Parker's, in which Monticello Police Officer Williams responded to a call pertaining to a possible theft.

According to the report provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Officer Williams met with the victim, who accused Parker of taking a wallet from her home.

The victim stated that she had allowed Parker into her home, but that she had left Parker alone in order to run an errand up the street after Parker insisted that he wanted to stay and wait for her return.

The victim was gone for approximately 10 minutes, and when she returned, Parker was gone and had taken the victim's wallet with him.

The victim confirmed that Parker had been the only person in her home and no one else could have taken the wallet, which contained $250 in cash, her ID card and a gift card.

The wallet itself was documented as worth $50.

Parker was charged with grand theft and law enforcement officers attempted to make contact with him on Jan. 10, Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, without any success.

The theft of the wallet followed a previous charge in 2017 of burglary to a dwelling/conveyance, for which Parker was placed under probation.

On March 1, 2019, Deputy Adamczyk responded to Clark Avenue in reference to a custodial transport request from JCSO's Investigator Camper.

Investigators Camper, Williams and Bethea had made contact with Parker in an attempt to verify the existence of any local and active warrants.

It was verified that Parker had multiple warrants for his arrest, one from his January 2019 offense as well as for a violation of probation warrant that was signed by Judge Caloca-Johnson in February 2019.

During a search of his person, following his arrest, Parker was found to be in possession of three grams of synthetic marijuana.

Parker was arrested on charges of larceny – grand theft over $300 but less than $5,000, possession of synthetic marijuana and VOP-burglary of a dwelling/conveyance.

Parker was booked into the Jefferson County Jail without further incident.

Temerek White – March 1

Temerek Devontrez White, 20, of Monticello, was arrested on Friday, March 1 by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy McCoy on charges of tampering/ harassing a witness/victim/ informant.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, White did unlawfully and knowingly use intimidation, physical force, threats or offered benefits or gain to a victim with the intent to influence that person's testimony.

A warrant was issued for White's arrest on Feb. 27, 2019, and he was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on March 1.

Deysi Zuniga Sculley – March 1

Deysi Carina Zuniga Sculley, 21, of Monticello, was arrested on Friday, March 1 by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy McCoy on charges of tampering/ harassing a witness/victim/ informant.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Zuniga Sculley did unlawfully and knowingly use intimidation, physical force, threats or offered benefits or gain to a victim with the intent to influence that person's testimony.

A warrant was issued for Zuniga Sculley's arrest on Feb. 27, 2019, and she was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on March 1.

Maricio Lavont Scott, 28, of Monticello; arrested Sunday, March 3; charged with larceny petit theft (more than $100 and less the $300) and resisting without violence. Bond set at $500. No release date listed.

John David McClure, 57, of Monticello; arrested Sunday, March 3; charged with domestic battery. No bond amount or release date listed.

Shanise Marie Sampson, 24, of Monticello; arrested Saturday, March 2; charged with out-of-county violation of probation (VOP) and failure to appear in court (FTA) on assault charge. No bond amount or release date listed.

Terri Theres Williams, 35, of Monticello; arrested Thursday, Feb. 28; charged with grand theft, more than $20,000, less than $100,000; burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed; providing false name to law-enforcement officer; trespassing on property, structure or conveyance; and introducing contraband into county detention facility. Bond set at $2,500. Released on the same day.

Shelia Denise McGraw, 45, of Palm Beach, FL; arrested Tuesday, Feb. 26; charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond set at $500. Released on the same day.

Jade Neal Richard, 53, of New Orleans, LA; arrested Monday, Feb. 25; charged with DUI. Bond set at $500. Released on the following day.