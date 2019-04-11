Crime Beat: recent felony arrests

Compiled By Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

All reports have been provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and are considered public records.

Stacy McCormick – March 27

Stacy Shane McCormick, 48, of Monticello, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Ryland on Wednesday, March 27 on charges of driving with license suspended – with knowledge.

At around 8 p.m. on the above date, Deputy Ryland was traveling west on West Capps Highway when he observed a white pickup truck that was missing a headlight.

Deputy Ryland performed a traffic stop on the truck and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Stacy McCormick by his Florida's Driver's License.

Upon Deputy Ryland's request, Jefferson County dispatch ran McCormick's driver's license in the Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center in order to check for potential warrants as well as the status of McCormick's license.

Dispatch provided Deputy Ryland with the information that McCormick's driver's license had been suspended for five years, due to McCormick being a habitual traffic offender.

When questioned, McCormick informed Deputy Ryland that he knew his license was suspended.

McCormick was placed under arrest and transported to the Jefferson County Jail without further incident.

At 6:32 p.m., McCormick was booked into the jail on charges of driving with license suspended – with knowledge.

In addition to his charges, McCormick was issued a citation for knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Davonte Clark – March 27

Davonte T. Clark, 23, of Tallahassee, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Carey on Wednesday, March 27 on charges of violation of probation – robbery with a gun or deadly weapon.

In 2013, Clark was sentenced after committing eight counts of robbery with a gun or deadly weapon.

Clark was placed under probation supervision, but in early 2019, he broke the terms of his probation when he failed to submit to electronic monitoring, follow the rules of electronic monitoring, or pay for the cost of his electronic monitoring service.

In addition, Clark broke his probation terms in March of 2019 when he failed to remain confined in his approved residence.

On March 19, 2019, Judge Caloca-Johnson signed a warrant that called for Clark's arrest.

On March 27, Deputy Carey made contact and arrested Clark.

Davonte Clark was arrested at 9:42 p.m., and booked into the Jefferson County Jail shortly thereafter.

Clark's warrant states that no bond would be held for his release.

William Huggins – March 28

William K. Huggins, 27, of Monticello, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Carey on Thursday, March 28 on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealing a firearm and possession of cannabis under 20 grams.

At around 5 p.m. on March 28, Deputy Carey was dispatched to a residence on Martin Luther King Avenue, in Monticello, in relation to a physical dispute that had been called into the Jefferson County Dispatch.

Before Deputy Carey's arrival on scene, dispatchers had been notified that an unidentified black male had been observed waving a gun out the passenger side window of a vehicle.

When Deputy Carey responded to the scene, he was met by Deputy Godwin, who advised Deputy Carey that while he was taking down statements from a complainant, the suspect's vehicle had pulled into the driveway.

Investigator Bethea had detained the subject on the passenger side of the vehicle, as the passenger matched the description earlier provided.

While being detained, the subject was identified as William K. Huggins,

Both Huggins and the driver of the vehicle stated that their motor vehicle did not contain any firearms, and provided consent to law enforcement officers so a search of the vehicle could be conducted.

Deputy Carey conducted a search of the vehicle, and discovered a Ruger SR 22 pistol in a gold bag under the passenger seat.

After being read his Miranda rights, Huggins informed Inv. Camper that he was the owner of the weapon and had purchased it from an individual he had met on the street.

Dispatch ran Huggins' ID through the National Crime Information Center and Florida Crime Information Center and informed the attending law enforcement officers that Huggins is a convicted felon, therefore not permitted to own a firearm.

After placing Huggins under arrest for possession of a concealed firearm by a convicted felon, a search of his person was conducted before placing him in a patrol vehicle.

During the search, Deputy Carey found a clear coin bag in Huggins' right pants pocket.

Inside the back was a leafy, green substance, which was weighed at approximately 0.7 grams.

Huggins was transported to the Jefferson County Jail without further incident.

At 5:26 p.m., Huggins was booked into the jail on charges of possession of a firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carry a concealed firearm, and possession of cannabis under 20 grams.

Ri'carick Smith – March 31

Ri'carick Jerrod Smith, 27, of St. Petersburg, FL, was arrested on Sunday, March 31 by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Dixon.

On the above date, at around 4:50 p.m., Trooper Dixon was performing a routine patrol of Jefferson County and conducting a speed enforcement of US 27 (State Road 20).

While monitoring traffic, Trooper Dixon observed a white, Jaguar SUV traveling in the inside lane of the eastbound roadway.

The posted speed limit for the road was 45 miles per hour, and Trooper Dixon believed the vehicle to be traveling in excess of those speeds.

After activating his radar speed measurement device, Trooper Dixon received a digital reading that placed the speed of the white SUV at around 70 miles per hour.

Trooper Dixon was able to overtake the vehicle and direct the driver to pull over without incident.

After making contact with the vehicle, he asked the driver to provide his issued driver's license.

The driver, later identified as Ri'carick Smith, informed Trooper Dixon that he did not have a driver's license.

After running Smith's Florida ID card's information through the Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center, Trooper Dixon was able to verify that Smith did not have a valid Florida Driver's License, due to the license having been revoked in the past.

Due to the fact that Smith had been operating a vehicle without properly licensing, Smith was placed under arrest.

Smith was transported to the Jefferson County Jail without further incident, where he was booked on charges of driving while license suspended – habitual offender.

Edgar Gerardo Chavez, 29, of Lafayette, LA; arrested Sunday, March 31; charged with no valid driver's license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Frederick Diamond Howe, 44, of Riverview, FL; arrested Thursday, March 28; charged with driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Edward Willie Lastinger, 54, of Monticello, FL; arrested Thursday, March 28; charged with manufacture meth/possession of listed chemical; sell of controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment; possession of controlled substance, cocaine; and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment. Bond set at $7,500. No release date provided.

Oscar Scruggs, 64, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Thursday, March 28; charged with manufacture of meth/possession of listed chemical; possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment; and possession of cannabis under 20 grams. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Abel Ramirez Moreno, 35, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 27; charged with operating motor vehicle without license. Bond set at $100. Released same day.

Johnnie-Mae Arthur, 34, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 27; charged with battery, domestic violence. Bond set at $500. No release date information provided.

Ricky West, 39, of Monticello, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 27; charged with battery, domestic violence. Bond set at $500. Released following day.

Joan Sebastin Guerrero, 28, of Orlando, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 26; charged with driving while license expired more than six months. Bond set at $500. Released same day.

Herbert Odainels McBride, 26, of Tallahassee, FL; arrested Sunday, March 24; charged with out of county warrant. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Lamar Javage Turner, 30, of McComb, MS; arrested Wednesday, March 20; charged with failure to appear in court (FTA) on charge of DWLS. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Tammy Sue Haynes, 47, of Panama City, FL; arrested Wednesday, March 20; charged with FTA, possession of controlled substance; and FTA, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount or released date information provided.

Vernon Larue Waldron, 46, of Monticello, FL; arrested Tuesday, March 19; charged with DWLSR, with knowledge. Bond set at $500. Released same day.