Crime Beat: recent felony arrests

All Suspects Should Be Considered Innocent Until Proven Guilty In A Court Of Law

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Axel Garcia – January 15

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's (JCSO) Cpl. Boland was watching I-10 traffic on the entrance ramp near the 233-mile marker when he observed a vehicle traveling below the posted speed limit. The vehicle was traveling at 48 miles per hour, which is below the 50-70 posted speed limit for interstate traffic.

After pulling his marked patrol unit in behind the silver vehicle, which was registered to an Axel L. Nunez Garcia, 22, of Tampa, and activating his patrol unit's lights, Cpl. Boland followed the vehicle for approximately two miles before Garcia pulled over to the side so that a traffic stop could be initiated.

While informing Garcia of the reason for the traffic stop, Cpl. Boland detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

After Garcia had provided his driver's license for identification, Cpl. Boland questioned Garcia about the marijuana within his vehicle.

According to the report issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Garcia stated that he had a “user amount” of marijuana tucked into the driver side door.

After Garcia's admittance, Cpl. Boland searched the passenger side of the vehicle and found a grinder with marijuana residue and tobacco rolling papers that were consistent in appearance to burnt marijuana cigarettes that Cpl. Boland found in the ashtray. In addition, Cpl. Boland found a sandwich baggy of marijuana in the vehicle and a large amount of marijuana behind the driver's seat.

Axel Garcia was placed under arrest for possession of over 20 grams of marijuana as well as possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment.

Tedrick Miller – January 26

On Saturday, Jan. 26, MPD's Lt. Pitts was contacted by the Tallahassee Police Department regarding a domestic battery case that had occurred in Monticello on Friday, Jan. 25.

The victim was being cared for at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Lt. Pitts made contact with the victim and received a sworn statement from her that stated on Jan. 25, at around 7:30-8:30 p.m., she had been at the home of a witness when Tedrick Miller, 31, of Monticello, entered the home and began cursing and screaming. Miller then shoved the victim to the ground and the victim stated that she had to try and defend herself against him. Despite that, Miller still attacked the victim, punching the side of her body multiple times. The report issued by the MPD states that when the victim screamed in pain, Miller, the victim and the witness all “went to the hospital.”

The witness to the altercation provided a sworn video statement that agreed with the victim's original statement. The witness also offered to provide video footage that had been recorded on a phone and revealed Miller attacking the victim, as well as footage that had been recorded on the way to the hospital revealing that Miller had attempted to coerce the victim into providing a certain statement at the hospital.

At 8:14 a.m., on Jan. 26, Lt. Pitts made contact with Miller at the Monticello Police Department, and Miller claimed that the victim's injuries were the result of falling while the two were entering the house. Miller added that the victim had begun to fall, he attempted to catch her, and she had grabbed at his shirt but that the victim had “hit the stairs hard.” Miller said he had taken the victim to the hospital.

Despite Miller's claims, the footage provided by the witness backed up the victim's story and documentation from the hospital showed that the victim had sustained a rib fracture.

On Jan. 26, Tedrick Miller was arrested on charges of domestic aggravated battery.

Dominick Harris – January 27

Dominick Harris, 32, of Tallahassee, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 27 by officers of the Monticello Police Department (MPD) under the authority of two warrants that had been placed for Harris' arrest.

Harris was booked into the Jefferson County Jail regarding charges of larceny-petty theft ($100-$300) as well as a felony charge of domestic battery.

The warrants dated back to 2018, when Cpl. Tharpe and Officer Williams with the MPD responded to a call on May 19, 2018, in reference to a physical altercation between Harris and an unnamed victim. Officer Williams was able to get a statement from the pregnant victim, which stated that Harris had "jumped" her.

According to the report issued by the MPD, Harris had punched the victim multiple times and slammed her onto the floor of her apartment. When the victim went outside, Harris accompanied her and spit into the victim's face. Harris had attempted to fight the victim again, but the victim was able to lock Harris outside of their apartment.

Before leaving the premises, Harris also stole the license plate off of the victim's vehicle.

On Jan. 27, 2019, Officer Smith arrested Harris following the confirmation with MPD dispatch that the warrant for Harris' arrest was still active.