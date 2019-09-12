Crime Beat

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Kenneth Nealy – August 19

Kenneth Jerome Nealy, 33, of Monticello, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 19 by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Cpl. Bethea after Nealy was discovered to be driving with a revoked license.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Cpl. Bethea conducted a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet pickup truck (driven by Kenneth Nealy) after observing the truck fail to stop at the stop sign located at Old Lloyd Road and Highway 90.

After explaining the reason for the traffic stop to the truck's driver, Cpl. Bethea requested the driver's license.

Nealy informed Cpl. Bethea that he did not have a license, but provided his name and date of birth for identification.

Using the provided information, Cpl. Bethea ran Nealy's name and date of birth through the Electronic License and Vehicle Information System (ELVIS) and discovered that Nealy had, at one time, possessed an out-of-state driver's license.

Upon Cpl. Bethea's request, Jefferson County Dispatch ran Nealy's information through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Dispatch informed Cpl. Bethea that Nealy's driver's license was no longer valid, as it had been revoked.

Equipped with that information, Cpl. Bethea returned to Nealy's vehicle and asked him to step out so that the two could speak.

Nealy complied, and Cpl. Bethea explained that since Nealy's license had been revoked and he'd been found illegally operating a motor vehicle, Cpl. Bethea was going to have to place him under arrest.

Nealy was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was booked with the charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license – habitual offender.

Davis Sego – August 19

Davis Sego, 64, of Lloyd, Fla., was arrested by JCSO Cpl. Bethea on Monday, Aug. 19 after Sego violated the terms of his probation.

According to the warrant that called for Sego's arrest, Sego had previously been charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation in November of 2006. As a result of that charge, Sego had been placed on sex offender probation.

However, Sego violated the terms of that probation in July of 2019 after failing to follow the rules of his mandated electronic monitoring; Sego's Probation Officer reported that on Monday, July 15, they received a bracelet-gone alarm from Sego's monitoring device.

As such, a warrant calling for Sego's arrest was released and then sealed by Circuit Court Judge Caloca-Johnson on Monday, Aug. 12.

Cpl. Bethea took Sego into custody at 11:07 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, and Sego was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Consuela Jones – August 23

Consuela Duwona Jones, 47, of Monticello, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 23 by investigators on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Team.

According to the report issued by the JCSO, Drug Task Team Investigators Matthews and Burrus, along with several deputies from the JCSO, executed a search warrant at Jones' residence after evidence had been procured that Jones was selling illegal substances from her home and numerous complaints were received that Jones' house was being used for drug activity.

During the search of Jones' house, investigators discovered a white, powdery substance (determined to be 0.1 grams of cocaine) in a kitchen cabinet and numerous drug paraphernalia throughout the house.

When the investigators entered the home, two subjects were located within the residence. These two individuals were known to the deputies at the JCSO and were known to be users of crack cocaine.

One of the subjects admitted to law enforcement officers that they had smoked crack cocaine in Jones' residence before the arrival of the JCSO Drug Task Force Team.

During a search of Jones' person, deputies found an additional 40 rocks of crack cocaine concealed in a pill bottle that was stowed in Jones' shirt pocket.

Due to the evidence, Jones' was arrested by Inv. Burrus on the charges of operating a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine powder and possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell.

After being transported to the Jefferson County Jail, Jones' declined the opportunity to speak to investigators about the incident or the crack cocaine that had been located on her person.

Julius Edward Brown, 33; arrested Sunday, Aug. 25; charged with out-of-county warrant for child support. Bond set at $3,000. No release day provided.

Dontario Omar Davis, 32; (no address given); arrested Friday, Aug. 23; charged with writ of attachment for child support. Bond set at $1,200. Released same day.

Robert William Baker, 32; arrested Friday, Aug. 23; charged with writ of attachment for child support. Bond set at $1,500. Released same day.

Christina Ann Myatt, 31; arrested Friday, Aug. 23; charged with out-of-county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond set at $3,006. Released on following day.

Eddie Bernard Barrington, 50; arrested Tuesday, Aug. 20; charged with grand theft motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,500. No release day provided.

Breon Maurice Randall, 24; arrested Tuesday, Aug. 20; charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,500. Released same day.

Nathan Harold Wooten, 38; arrested Monday, Aug. 19; charged with violation of one or more the conditions of probation, stemming from original charge of sexual battery. No bond amount or release day provided.

William Truman Hinson, 47; arrested Saturday, Aug. 24; charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon. No bond amount or release day provided.



Johnny Lorenzo Ball, 45; arrested Friday, Aug. 23; charged with writ of attachment for child support. Bond set at $1,200. No release day provided.