Crime statistics released

State crime rate down

Crime continues to fall across Florida, according to the 2017 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR). The report shows Florida’s crime volume dropped two percent or roughly 6,300 fewer reported index crimes compared to the first six months of 2016. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) began tracking crime statistics in 1971.

In 2016, from January to June, the total crime rate in Florida was at 313,113, including 43,438 violent crimes. The report shows that in the first half of 2017, Florida's crime rate dropped two percent with a total of 306,817 crimes, including 42,938 violent crimes. 2017 has the lowest total crime rate out of the last five years.

“Each and every day, the brave men and women of Florida’s law enforcement community selflessly work to keep our neighborhoods safe and as Florida’s crime rate continues to drop, we’re reminded of their important and life-saving work,” Governor Rick Scott said. “Today, Floridians and visitors are the safest they’ve been in nearly a half-century and we will continue to fully support our law enforcement members as they work to make the Sunshine State the safest place to raise a family.”

The crimes of murder, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and larceny were down in this report while the crimes of rape and motor vehicle theft increased. Domestic violence fell one percent, with domestic violence

murder and aggravated assault down while rape and stalking were up.

“Every day across Florida law enforcement officers at the state, local and federal levels work together to keep Florida citizens safe. Because of our partnerships Florida’s citizens and visitors are the safest they’ve been in more than 46 years,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said.

The Semi-Annual UCR calculates crime volume, the number of index crimes known to law enforcement. The report, including county-by-county breakdowns, can be found on FDLE’s website at www.fdle.state.fl.us/FSAC/UCR-Reports.aspx.

County crime rate up

On Wednesday, Nov.22, counties in the state of Florida received the 2017 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR) from the Florida Department of Education (FDLE). The UCR report highlights the months of January through June.

According to UCR report, crime in Jefferson County is up by 5.8 percent in 2017. From the month of January to the month of June, FDLE reported 163 crimes in Jefferson County. Within the 163 total crimes reported, 57 crimes committed were aggravated assault and four crimes were rape. No murders were reported.

In 2016, FDLE reported 154 crimes in Jefferson County between January and June. Within the total crimes reported, 74 crimes committed were aggravated assault and four rapes were reported. One murder was also committed.

Throughout the state of Florida, FDLE reported at 306,817 crimes were reported. Within those reports were 531 murders, 4,073 rapes, and 29,090 aggravated assault charges.

Reported rapes are up 8.1 percent from 2016, with only 3,769 rapes reported. Aggravated assault is reduced by 1.1 percent from 2016 with a report of 29,423 aggravated assault charges and murder is reduced by 5.3 percent with a total of 561 murders reported in 2016.

State property crime has reduced by 2.1 percent with 263,879 property crimes reported. The total amount of stolen items in 2017 were estimated to be valued at $635,386,133.