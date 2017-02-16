Crop Insurance Deadline Nears in Florida

Florida growers need to make insurance decisions soon

USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds Florida corn, cotton, flue-cured tobacco, grain sorghum, peanut, and soybean growers the final date to apply for crop insurance coverage is February 28. Current policyholders who wish to make changes to their existing coverage also have until the February 28 sales closing date to do so.

Crop insurance provides protection against a loss in production due to natural perils, such as drought or excessive moisture. Coverage is available for corn, cotton, peanuts, and soybeans in many Florida counties. Also, coverage is available for flue-cured tobacco in Alachua, Columbia, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, and Suwannee counties and grain sorghum in Calhoun, Escambia, Jackson, Jefferson, and Levy counties.

Growers are encouraged to visit their crop insurance agent soon to learn specific details for the 2017 crop year. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Growers can use the RMA Cost Estimator to get a premium amount estimate of their insurance needs online. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at http://www.rma.usda.gov/.