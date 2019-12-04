Crossword Puzzle & Solution – December 4, 2019

CLUES ACROSS 1. Flat-topped hill 5. Fire usually accompanies it 10. Talked 12. Skillset 14. Unembarrassed 16. Where teens spend their days 18. Boxing’s GOAT 19. Used to anoint 20. Rust fungi 22. Panthers’ signal caller 23. Forests have lots of them 25. Lentils 26. One’s self-esteem 27. Where you entered the world (abbr.) 28. High school test 30. Large, flightless bird 31. Expectorated 33. Some practice it 35. Prickly shrub 37. French river 38. Told on 40. Steep hillside 41. Peyton’s little brother 42. Soviet Socialist Republic 44. Welsh river 45. Witness 48. Brews 50. Orange-brown 52. Separates DNA and RNA 53. Mexican agave 55. Self-contained aircraft unit 56. Encourage 57. Atomic #52 (abbr.) 58. About latitude 63. Trivial gadget 65. Film a scene again 66. Small blisters 67. Dark brown

CLUES DOWN 1. Advanced degree 2. Goes with flow 3. The Caspian is one 4. Accumulate on the surface of 5. Vascular systems or plants 6. A popular kids magazine 7. __ podrida: spicy Spanish stew 8. Vandalized a car 9. Prefix meaning “within” 10. Soviet labor camp system 11. Strong hostilities 13. B complex vitamin 15. Go quickly 17. Toast 18. A team’s best pitcher 21. A Philly culinary special 23. Small child 24. Unhappy 27. Trims by cutting 29. Weepy 32. It might be on the back 34. Spy organization 35. Female body part 36. Came back from behind 39. Fall back or spring forward 40. Famed traveling journalist 43. Where the current is fast 44. Withstand 46. A Philly football player 47. Records brain activity 49. Aromatic powder 51. Circular panpipe 54. Ship as cargo 59. Bar bill 60. Adult female 61. OJ trial judge 62. One’s grandmother 64. Hot, massive star