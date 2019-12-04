Crossword Puzzle & Solution – December 4, 2019

CLUES ACROSS

1. Flat-topped hill

5. Fire usually accompanies it

10. Talked

12. Skillset

14. Unembarrassed

16. Where teens spend their days

18. Boxing’s GOAT

19. Used to anoint

20. Rust fungi

22. Panthers’ signal caller

23. Forests have lots of them

25. Lentils

26. One’s self-esteem

27. Where you entered the world (abbr.)

28. High school test

30. Large, flightless bird

31. Expectorated

33. Some practice it

35. Prickly shrub

37. French river

38. Told on

40. Steep hillside

41. Peyton’s little brother

42. Soviet Socialist Republic

44. Welsh river

45. Witness

48. Brews

50. Orange-brown

52. Separates DNA and RNA

53. Mexican agave

55. Self-contained aircraft unit

56. Encourage

57. Atomic #52 (abbr.)

58. About latitude

63. Trivial gadget

65. Film a scene again

66. Small blisters

67. Dark brown

CLUES DOWN

1. Advanced degree

2. Goes with flow

3. The Caspian is one

4. Accumulate on the surface of

5. Vascular systems or plants

6. A popular kids magazine

7. __ podrida: spicy Spanish stew

8. Vandalized a car

9. Prefix meaning “within”

10. Soviet labor camp system

11. Strong hostilities

13. B complex vitamin

15. Go quickly

17. Toast

18. A team’s best pitcher

21. A Philly culinary special

23. Small child

24. Unhappy

27. Trims by cutting

29. Weepy

32. It might be on the back

34. Spy organization

35. Female body part

36. Came back from behind

39. Fall back or spring forward

40. Famed traveling journalist

43. Where the current is fast

44. Withstand

46. A Philly football player

47. Records brain activity

49. Aromatic powder

51. Circular panpipe

54. Ship as cargo

59. Bar bill

60. Adult female

61. OJ trial judge

62. One’s grandmother

64. Hot, massive star

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SOLUTIONS ACROSS

1. Mesa

5. Smoke

10. Gabbed

12. Talent

14. Unabashedly

16. HS

18. Ali

19. Oil

20. Aecia

22. Cam

23. Trees

25. Dhal

26. Ego

27. POB

28. SAT

30. Emu

31. Spat

33. Deceit

35. Briar

37. Aisne

38. Ratted

40. Brae

41. Eli

42. SSR

44. Ely

45. See

48. Ales

50. Tawny

52. Tae

53. Sisal

55. Pod

56. Egg

57. TE

58. Latitudinal

63. Doodad

65. Retake

66. Blebs

67. Ebon

SOLUTIONS DOWN

1. MBA

2. Ebb

3. Sea

4. Adsorb

5. Steles

6. Mad

7. Olla

8. Keyed

9. En

10. Gulag

11. Animosities

13. Thiamin

15. Hie

17. Salute

18. Ace

21. Cheese steak

23. Tot

24. Sad

27. Pares

29. Teary

32. Pat

34. CIA

35. Breast

36. Rallied

39. DST

40. Bly

43. Rapids

44. Endure

46. Eagle

47. EEG

49. Salol

51. Wot

54. Lade

59. Tab

60. Deb

61. Ito

62. Nan

64. Ob