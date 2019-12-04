Crossword Puzzle & Solution – December 4, 2019

December 4, 2019 Crossword Puzzle and Solution
|
CLUES ACROSS
1. Flat-topped hill
5. Fire usually accompanies it
10. Talked
12. Skillset
14. Unembarrassed
16. Where teens spend their days
18. Boxing’s GOAT
19. Used to anoint
20. Rust fungi
22. Panthers’ signal caller
23. Forests have lots of them
25. Lentils
26. One’s self-esteem
27. Where you entered the world (abbr.)
28. High school test
30. Large, flightless bird
31. Expectorated
33. Some practice it
35. Prickly shrub
37. French river
38. Told on
40. Steep hillside
41. Peyton’s little brother
42. Soviet Socialist Republic
44. Welsh river
45. Witness
48. Brews
50. Orange-brown
52. Separates DNA and RNA
53. Mexican agave
55. Self-contained aircraft unit
56. Encourage
57. Atomic #52 (abbr.)
58. About latitude
63. Trivial gadget
65. Film a scene again
66. Small blisters
67. Dark brown
|
CLUES DOWN
1. Advanced degree
2. Goes with flow
3. The Caspian is one
4. Accumulate on the surface of
5. Vascular systems or plants
6. A popular kids magazine
7. __ podrida: spicy Spanish stew
8. Vandalized a car
9. Prefix meaning “within”
10. Soviet labor camp system
11. Strong hostilities
13. B complex vitamin
15. Go quickly
17. Toast
18. A team’s best pitcher
21. A Philly culinary special
23. Small child
24. Unhappy
27. Trims by cutting
29. Weepy
32. It might be on the back
34. Spy organization
35. Female body part
36. Came back from behind
39. Fall back or spring forward
40. Famed traveling journalist
43. Where the current is fast
44. Withstand
46. A Philly football player
47. Records brain activity
49. Aromatic powder
51. Circular panpipe
54. Ship as cargo
59. Bar bill
60. Adult female
61. OJ trial judge
62. One’s grandmother
64. Hot, massive star
|
SOLUTIONS ACROSS
1. Mesa
5. Smoke
10. Gabbed
12. Talent
14. Unabashedly
16. HS
18. Ali
19. Oil
20. Aecia
22. Cam
23. Trees
25. Dhal
26. Ego
27. POB
28. SAT
30. Emu
31. Spat
33. Deceit
35. Briar
37. Aisne
38. Ratted
40. Brae
41. Eli
42. SSR
44. Ely
45. See
48. Ales
50. Tawny
52. Tae
53. Sisal
55. Pod
56. Egg
57. TE
58. Latitudinal
63. Doodad
65. Retake
66. Blebs
67. Ebon
|
SOLUTIONS DOWN
1. MBA
2. Ebb
3. Sea
4. Adsorb
5. Steles
6. Mad
7. Olla
8. Keyed
9. En
10. Gulag
11. Animosities
13. Thiamin
15. Hie
17. Salute
18. Ace
21. Cheese steak
23. Tot
24. Sad
27. Pares
29. Teary
32. Pat
34. CIA
35. Breast
36. Rallied
39. DST
40. Bly
43. Rapids
44. Endure
46. Eagle
47. EEG
49. Salol
51. Wot
54. Lade
59. Tab
60. Deb
61. Ito
62. Nan
64. Ob