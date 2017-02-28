Curry preforms in All-State Elementary Chorus

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Keagan Curry participated in the selection of 200 students to perform in the FMEA All-State Elementary Chorus in Tampa. She was just one of over 1100 students auditioning for the opportunity to perform. The winning participants were given the music and lyrics so they had ample time to practice before their 'big day.'

All-State performances were held as part of the Florida Music Educators Professional Development Conference at the Tampa Convention Center in January with over 8,000 music educators, music students, music exhibitors, and music advocates from Florida and beyond attending the over 250 clinic sessions, concerts, and exhibits.

Curry is a fourth grade elementary student at Florida State University School in Tallahassee. She was one of three students selected from her school. The students rehearsed for two days, six hours a day, prior to their 45 minute performance on their third day there. She received a plaque for her efforts and especially enjoyed her performance of five songs.

She is the 10 year old daughter of Ann Marie and Dennis Curry. They live in the Waukeenah Community.

The FMEA All-State Elementary Chorus is a unique music education opportunity for Florida students. Elementary school students with unchanged voices in 4th and 5th grades are eligible to audition. The 18th FMEA All-State Elementary Chorus was under the direction of Dr. Madeline Bridges, associate Dean for Academic Studies and Professor of Music Education in the School of Music at Belmont University.

Robert Todd, the All-State Elementary Chorus coordinator noted that, “Dr. Bridges selected a rigorous program certain to appeal to varied musical tastes. In addition, FMEA commissioned well-known composer/ arranger Andrea Ramsey to write the piece specifically premiered at the concert in honor of this year’s singers.”

Marie Radloff, president of FMEA, adds “I am so proud of the achievements of these outstanding students and their dedicated music teachers. The FMEA All-State experience brings these young musicians together in one place, and affords them the opportunity to work and perform with each other in a very ratified, artistic environment, under the leadership of master clinicians. How exciting! I have no doubt that the artistry these students achieved in January was truly remarkable, and that their All-State experience will be one they will treasure for the rest of their lives.”

Related