Dalayna Nolan and Kenzie Key Crowned 2018 Miss and Teen Miss Watermelon Queens

Emerald G. Parsons, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Miss Watermelon Queen, Teen Miss Watermelon Queen and Baby to Junior Miss pageants were held this past Saturday, June 2, at the old Jefferson County High School.

The Baby to Junior Miss pageant was kicked off at 10 a.m. as the children, ages birth to 12 years old, took to the stage and competed in formal wear.

Emma Grace Foskey was crowned the Baby Miss Queen, for ages birth to 12 months of age. She was also awarded Prettiest Hair and Best Stage Presence awards. The Baby Miss first runner-up was awarded to Marlene Mae Mathis Bonfanti. Marlene also won the optional titles of Prettiest Smile, Best Attire, and Miss Photogenic.

The Baby Mr. Watermelon King was awarded to Tyanthony Crumity. Baby Mr. contestants are between the ages of 0–11 months old.

Ramzie Brooks Peters was crowned the Infant Miss Watermelon Queen, for girls ages 12–23 months old. Her court included: first runner up, Estrella Earnest; second runner-up, Paris Whigham; third runner up, Auriel Colson; fourth runner-up, Arabella Weaver; and two princesses, Annalynn Bowers and London Whigham. Ramzie was also awarded the Prettiest Hair and Best Attire awards, Paris was awarded the Prettiest Smile award, Arabella was awarded the Best Stage Presence, and Annalynn won Miss Photogenic.

Harper Futrell was crowned Queen for the 2–3-year-old Tiny Miss division. She too was awarded the Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair and Best Stage Presence awards. Her court included the first runner-up, Kylie Denise Alexander. Kylie also won Best Attire and Miss Photogenic.

Ty’arion Crumity was crowned as Mr. Tiny Watermelon King. This division was for boys ages 2–3 years old. The first runner-up for Tiny Watermelon King was William Alexander Massey, who also won all the optional events of Best Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire, Best Stage Presence and Mr. Photogenic.

Harper Leigh McLeod was named the 4–6-year-old Little Miss Watermelon Queen. The court included: first runner-up, Olivia Futrell; second runner-up, Isabella Massey; third runner-up, Isabella Mary Tola; fourth runner-up, Ta-Chyla Crumity; and two princesses, Mikayla Suzanne Hopkins and Allie Rogers. Harper was also the winner of the optional events of Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire, Best Stage Presence and Miss Photogenic.

Christine Lastinger was crowned the Young Miss Watermelon Queen for her age division of 7–9-year olds and also won Best Stage Presence. first runner-up was Julia Caroline Bonfanti, who also won Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire, and Miss Photogenic. second runner-up was Maggie Walker, third runner-up was Chloe Pitts, and fourth runner-up was Linda Renee Long.

Lauren Davis was crowned the 10–12 Junior Miss Watermelon Queen along with the special awards of Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Best Attire and Best Stage Presence. Her court included: first runner-up, Shelby Leanne Howard; second runner-up, Miranda Smith (who also won Miss Photogenic); and third runner-up, Jordian Boucher.

Saturday afternoon, at 4 p.m., the Miss and Teen Miss Watermelon Pageants got underway. The crowd was entertained with an opening number by the contestants, and then enjoyed watching the competitions of talent, casual wear, and evening gown.

Dalayna Nolan was chosen to reign as the 2018 Miss Watermelon Queen for the upcoming year. Dalayna was also awarded Prettiest Smile, Best Attire, Best Stage Presence, Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality. First runner-up was Jenny Jackson. Jenny also won Prettiest Hair, Best Interview and the Talent Award.

Kenzie Key was named the 2018 Teen Miss Watermelon Queen. She also won Prettiest Hair, Best Stage Presence, Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic. First runner-up was Brianna Murray. Brianna also won the Prettiest Smile and Best Interview awards. Second runner-up was Lindsey Davis. She also won the Best Attire award.

A special thank you goes out to the local citizens and area businesses that donated to the Watermelon Pageant:

Sheriff Mac McNeill – (2) $50 Gift Cards; Capital City Bank – Corkboards; Leslie and Will Rabon – $175 in Gift cards; Mallory Demott – Custom Cup Monogramming; Traditions Embroidery – Free Embroidery of names on winners’ sashes; Casey Handley – Hair Products; Plant Me Green – Cooling Towels; Soulshine Vintage – (2) $25 gift cards; Stephanie Morgan Photography – (2) Mini Photo Sessions; Hair Pleasers – (3) Hair Cut Gift Certificates; Rev Cafe – (1) $25 Gift Card; Carla Wilson – Mary Kay goody bags; A & NL Creations – (2) Monogrammed Shirt Gift Certificates; Full Moon Apiary – (2) Gift Bags with soap, lotion and lip balm; Sara Cooksey - LulaRoe Leggings; Carrie Ann & Co. - (2) $10 gift certificates; FMB - Goody bags; Grubbs Petroleum - $25 Gift Certificate; Two Sisters – Goody bags; Tupelos Bakery - (2) $15 Gift Certificates; Pro Mobile Detailing - $65 Gift Certificate; South Beach Tanning - (2) Lotion Gift Bags; Emily Knowles - Gift Bag; Anna Grace Key - Gift Bag * Fabrik - Gift Certificate; Lydia White - (2) Gift cards for one dozen cupcakes; Rancho Grande - (1) $10 gift certificate

Also, a thank you goes out to local businesses, and private citizens, that donated in other ways: Mike Fillyaw - Donation for auditorium rental fee; Tully Sparkman - Flower Bouquets and Crown Sponsorship; JT Surles & The Brick House Eatery – Judges’ Lunch; Barnhouse Events – Decorations * Kelly & Kelly Properties – Decorations; The Monticello News; Monticello/Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce; Capital City Bank- Tabulators; Allison Eades - Gift Baskets; Cheltsie Holbrook; Emerald Greene Parsons; Nan Baughman; Geri Ann Driggers

The 2018 Watermelon Pageants were specially coordinated by Cassie Anderson, Brenna Kelly, Casey Handley and Kayla Mckown.