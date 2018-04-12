Dana L. Haynes of Monticello, Fl. passed away suddenly on April 9, 2018. Dana was born in Moulton, AL on October 27, 1951 to Robert and Christine Haynes. He retired from the U.S. Department of Labor as a Mine Safety Supervisor.

Dana enjoyed full time RV’ing with his wife and they volunteered at numerous State Parks and Federal lands. He enjoyed Tennessee football and friends. He was a master of detail and had a keen eye that allowed him to do what he loved and that was woodworking.

Dana always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He had a sweet soul and always encouraged others to be great.

Dana always had a way with words. Those closest to him knew them as “Danaisms.” Dana loved and served the Lord and we know he is up above smiling down on us.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert F. Haynes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Brenda Haynes of Monticello, FL; mother, Christine L. Haynes of Pigeon Forge TN; sister, Tiree Patterson (Bill); brothers, William Haynes (Sherri), Randy Haynes (Alisha) all of Sevier County TN. Several nieces and nephews, along with numerous friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. See you in Heaven “D.”

“I am the one who is,

Who always was,

And who is still to come,

The Almighty One.”

Rev. 1:8