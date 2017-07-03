Dance, dance, dance the day away…

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In the first ever “Step Up or Go Home Dance Battle Competition” in the JCMHS gymnasium, the Dancing Lady Cats of Daytona took home the Grandchampion Trophy and the $300 top prize.

The Saturday afternoon competition drew dance teams from North Florida and South Georgia to battle it out on the dance floor in categories of Walk-Thru, Fieldshow, Trio/Duet, Captain Solo and Stand Battle as they helped support the school’s athletic program. 1SGT Terry Walker, JCMHS Athletic Director, was one of the sponsors, along with TJJOHNSON/ShoMe Ent.

Sponsors and coordinators hope this will become an annual event and grow into a big part of the Watermelon festivities each year, drawing in even more visitors to Jefferson County.

And here are some of the winners of that inaugural dance competition (winning teams included the Prancing Golden Dolls of Tifton, Ga., not shown in the photos).