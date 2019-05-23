Daniel “Danny” Lloyd Monroe III (88), of Waukeenah, Florida, died peacefully in the house where he was born, on Wednesday May 22, 2019, following a brave battle with cancer. A fifth-generation Floridian, he was the son of the late Daniel Lloyd Monroe, Jr. and the late Elva Raffield Monroe of Waukeenah. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Spratt Monroe, his baby sister Martha, his brother Frank and two brothers-in-law William Hughes, Jr. and Jimmy Yaun. He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Hughes and Gloria Yaun of Monticello. Now cherishing his memories are his children Lloyd (Melanie) of Panajachel, Guatemala, Stephen (Krissy), Stan (Suzette), Laura (Jesse), all of Waukeenah, and Suzanne (Tony) of Tallahassee. His 11 grandchildren are Hannah (Patrick), Lydia (Ben), Daniel (Sarah), Amanda, Asa, James, Blake (Emily), Stanton, Amelia Grace, Ava and Liam. He is also great-grandfather to Benjamin and Hazel with two more great-grands arriving in September. A life-long resident of Waukeenah, he often joked that “he never made it very far” as he was born in his grandfather’s house and was still there 88 years later.

Danny was recently honored as a life-long member of the Waukeenah Methodist Church, where he served as the volunteer sexton for over 50 years. He accompanied his wife who was a delegate to the World Methodist Conference in Brighton, England. On another excursion, he traveled to France, Belgium, and then to Baumholder, Germany where he was stationed with the U.S. Army long ago. He volunteered 27 years of faithful service on the Jefferson County Planning Commission. He served two terms as a Jefferson County Commissioner. Danny donated over 20,000 hours to the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary, rising to the rank of captain.

His wife Betty surprised him with twin sons in 1958, while Danny was away rounding up Taylor County “woods cows.” A lifelong farmer/rancher, he had one of Florida’s first Charolais bulls and still maintained a small cow herd descended from heifers purchased in 1966. He was a leader in the Jefferson County Cattlemen’s Association and local Florida Farm Bureau. As an innovative farmer, he had one of the area’s first soybean crops, and built his own watermelon equipment. He and his brother, Frank, planted the area’s first watermelon transplants on plastic-covered beds.

Danny maintained a ‘can-do’ attitude and a willingness to help others. Always the gentleman, he will be remembered for his kindness and sense of humor. The family deeply appreciates your prayers, love, and support. Memorial contributions can be made to Porch de Salomon (porchdesalomon.org) or Waukeenah United Methodist Church. Services at Waukeenah UMC: Visitation--Friday, May 24,, 5-7 p.m. and Celebration of Life -- Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. (Independent Funeral Home, Quincy).

