Daniel Keith Brock was born to Gene Brock and the late JoAnn Sorensen Brock on November 22, 1960. He passed away on Monday, September 4, 2017.

'Keith,' as he was known to family and friends, was a gifted guitarist and had written over 40 songs. His joy during the last several years of life came from playing and singing at various places around Monticello. His heart was to love and help anyone he could.

He was a lifelong resident of Jefferson County. He farmed, worked construction, and cut firewood for many years.

Keith is survived by one son, Justin Causey and one grandson, Gavin Causey; his father, Gene Brock; his sister, Karen Brock Knox; his brothers, Kirk Brock and Kelly Brock; and countless relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church, in the Family Ministry Center, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the local Alcoholics Anonymous (AA.)

