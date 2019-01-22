Daughter of Monticello couple admitted to U.S. Supreme Court

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Troy and Gretchen Avera, both influential members of the Monticello community, are pleased to announce the admittance of their daughter, Attorney Stephanie (Avera) Goodbar to the United States Supreme Court Bar.

On Monday, December 10, Attorney Goodbar was admitted during an open court session which was presided over by eight Supreme Court judges.

A total of 20 attorneys were admitted to the United States Supreme Court in Washington D.C. on that day.

Chief Justice John Roberts granted the motion to admit and would later join the 20 newly admitted attorneys for a photo session in the Court Ante Room.

Attorney Goodbar grew up in South Florida prior to her attendance at the University of Boston.

After graduating, Goodbar attended the Liberty Law School in Lynchburg, VA.

Before being admitted to the Supreme Court Bar, Attorney Goodbar served as a Federal Attorney's Clerk for three years in Greenville, NC, and as an Assistant Trustee for the Bankruptcy Court in Raleigh-Duram, NC.

Attorney Goodbar is following in the footsteps of her father, Troy Avera, who has been an attorney under the Florida bar since 1987.

Troy and Gretchen Avera are the owners of the historic Monticello bed and breakfast, the Avera-Clarke House and Troy Avera is a Monticello City Councilman.