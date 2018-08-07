Day Camps Give 4-H Campers Hands-On Experiences

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Two 4-H Day Camps, one for campers aged 5-7, and one for campers aged 8-9, were put on by the Jefferson County Extension office this summer for the youth of Jefferson County, and surrounding counties.

Both camps emphasized “Learning Through Doing” and offered hands-on ways for the participating youth to have fun and be engaged in positive activities throughout the summer.

The 5-7 Day Camp and the 8-9 Day Camp both took the youth on field trips to the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center for fishing, with the campers reeling in their catch. Both camps were also taken to McClay Garden State Park (located in Tallahassee) for swimming.

The 5-7 Day Camp got hands on in an assortment of classes where they learned about earth worms, healthy snakes and fitness.

Sherica Howard, an instructor at Jefferson Somerset came out to the Extension Office and taught the young campers have to begin growing tomato plants in styrofoam cups.

A special highlight to the 5-7 Day Camp this year was a visit to the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Library to participate in a special viewing of the Lunar Rocks that were on display at the library thanks to NASA and Jefferson County's Youth Librarian Courtney Nicolou.

The 4-H Campers were able to look at various soil and rock samples from the Moon as well as various meteorites that had struck Earth. Special craft projects were arranged so that the young campers could get hands-on with the lunar experience.

The 8 and 9 year old Day Campers had their own fun-filled summer camp experience as they 'bugged out' with Sabrina Hayes from FAMU's Entomology Department. Hayes brought a variety of insects from around the world and allowed the campers to get up close as they learned about the bugs.

Provided with butterfly nets, the campers took to the Extension Office grounds as they set out to gather and identify their own insect finds.

For a special field trip, the 8-9 Day Campers were brought out to Golden Acres Ranch, where they got to play with fluffy Great Pyrenees puppies, learn about rounding up sheep and meet the ranch's miniature donkey and pony.

The Jefferson County Extension Office extended grateful appreciation to Capital City Music Therapy, Golden Acres Ranch, Jefferson County Health Department, North Florida Community College, Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center and the Jefferson County Library as well as the hard-working teen camp counselors Sarah Crandall, Sierra Montgomery, Jada Mosely, Jakarie Mosely, Jakayla Ball and Jerimiah Norton for making these two summer day camps a success.