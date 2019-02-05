Day of boating turns deadly: Man drowns

John Willoughby

A Tallahassee man is dead after an apparent drowning in a lake located off of Zaire Trail, in Lamont, just inside the Madison County line.

On Friday afternoon, Feb. 1, William Holmes, 79, and Millard Meyers, 51, both of Tallahassee, were fishing at approximately 3:30 p.m., on a 15 to 20-acre pond, in Lamont.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to respond to the location of the pond, where the caller had stated the boat had capsized.

Around that time, someone on the property noticed the two men treading water and retrieved a boat to help rescue the men.

The bystander was able to successfully rescue Holmes, but not Meyers.

While responding, MCSO contacted the Florida Wildlife Commission, due to the nature of the incident.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office also responded with a boat to help search for the missing swimmer, however, authorities were unable to locate Meyers before it became too dark to continue the search.

The search was called off, later resuming on Saturday morning, Feb. 2.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Department's dive team responded and used sonar equipment, successfully locating the body of Millard Meyers at approximately 11 a.m.

According to authorities, Meyers' body was recovered from the same area of which the boat capsized. Foul play is not expected, however, the incident remains under investigation until the report of the medical examiner is released.