Only a few days left on JROTC fundraiser

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc

The JROTC fundraiser has on a few days left on its SNAP fundraiser. As of September 20, it will be about six days.

The Jefferson Somerset JROTC is a self-funded program, and the generosity of community donors will help the program offer the highest quality JROTC experience for all the Jefferson Somerset cadets.

Your donations are vital for the program's success, and the funds raised will go toward individual and unit equipment, competition fees, gear/supplies, and various events.

The JROTC Drill Team has gone to State the last five years in a row, and during the spring of the previous school year (2016-2017), the drill team cadets, despite having less than half the practice time that teams from other Florida schools had, produced some impressive results. Up against 111 schools from all over the state, many of them from larger schools in urban areas, the Tiger Battalion cadets did their school and their community proud. 1SGT Terry Walker, JROTC instructor, was proud to report at the time that “all the judges (at the State Drill Meet) said the things we did were amazing,” as he thanked the school district and the community for their support of the program.

To make a donation, go to the SNAP fundraiser page at https://app.snap-raise.com/fundraisers/41476/participant/948342?share_type=email&donation_invite_id=11580033.

If you cannot donate at this time, share the link with others and help spread the word about the Jefferson Somerset JROTC Tiger Battalion.

In the words of JROTC member Tahja Chavis, “your effort and contribution will make a difference in reaching our goal. With a single click, you can share the fundraiser on social media to help spread the word.”

A share can make a difference.

