Deadly storms hit region

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Except for downed trees and power outages, Jefferson County again escaped relatively unscathed from a severe storm system that swept across the South during the weekend, inflicting some of the worst damage and loss of life in Georgia.

“We had quite a few trees down and downed power lines,” Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Carol Ellerbe said on Monday. “But we were once again blessed.”

She said the storm, rated highly severe by the Weather Service, had caused a few road closures and many downed trees, but no reports of house damage or injuries to persons in Jefferson County.

She said most of the power outages had occurred north of the interstate, with Duke Energy reporting 678 customers out of power at 9 p.m. Sunday and Tri-County reporting 728 customers out of service at the same time.

She said that by 11 a.m. Monday, 140 Duke customers and 34 Tri-County customers remained without power.

Elsewhere, it was reported that the Aucilla River at Lamont crested at just below flood stage at 50.31 feet on Monday morning, flood stage being 51 feet. Meanwhile, the Withlacoochee River in Madison County was expected to crest at 72.6 feet later Monday, flood stage being 73 feet.

Otherwise, things were more or less back to normal in the area on Monday.

Not so in South Georgia, where search and rescue operations were continuing on Monday. It was reported that as many as 30 tornadoes possibly hit the state, accounting for at least 14 deaths. In the small community of Adele alone, seven people died when a tornado tore through a trailer park and destroyed about half the 40 homes.

All told, authorities attributed at least 20 deaths to the storm system, which crossed the South between Saturday and Sunday. Four of the deaths were reported in Mississippi and one each was reported in Louisiana and South Carolina.

Experts noted although tornadoes rare in winter, they do occur. They cite data from Storm Prediction Center showing that during the last 10 years, the US has experienced an average of 38 tornadoes during the month of January.