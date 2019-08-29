Debbie Sue Mitchem, age 49, of Monticello, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Debbie was born to Basil and Laura (Kyle) Perkins at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.

Debbie was a beautiful soul that left this world too soon. Anyone that knew her knew of her kindness, big heart, laughter and unconditional love for animals. Debbie was a member of The American Legion Post 49 Auxiliary Unit for seven years, serving for five of them as the president.

Debbie leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Kayla Mitchem, and a brother, Michael Perkins, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who loved and adored her.

Beggs Funeral Home, in Monticello, is in charge of the service. There will be a visitation held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Beggs Funeral Home, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at her home.

