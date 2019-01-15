Debra “Debbie” Wages

Debra Ann “Debbie” Wages, 61, of Springfield, MO., passed away January 10, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. She was born on July 28, 1957, in Independence, MO., the daughter of Truman James and Eva Opal (Tabor) Burks.

Debbie attended elementary school in Lee Summit, MO., before moving and attending high school in Flippin, AR. Debbie worked as a cook for Environmental Services in Gainesville, MO for several years. On July 30, 1987 she was united in marriage to Edwin Wages in Tecumseh, MO. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses July 30, 1994. She enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and tending to her flowers.

Debbie is survived by her husband Edwin Wages, of their home in Springfield; her children, Steven Sandberg and wife Angie, of Monticello, FL., Christina Scheese and husband Tim of Lake Butler, FL., Tim Wages, of Springfield, and Jack Langford and wife Shanesha, of Union City, TN.; three grandchildren, Tyler Scheese, Kyle Scheese and John Langford; two sisters, Jeannie Walrath and husband William of Gainesville, MO., and Maggie Nelson of Muskogee, OK.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Opal Burks, and one brother James Burks.

Funeral services were held on Monday, January 14, in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel in Gainesville, MO., with Ian Arnold officiating. Visitation was Sunday afternoon, January 13, at the funeral home. Burial was in the Hart Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home of Gainesville, MO.

