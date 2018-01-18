Deb’s Notes

***Come and dance the night away with the music of the Highway 59 band on January 20. The party begins at 7:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post at 229 Lake Ella Drive in Tallahassee. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is just $8 per person and $15 per couple. There is a cash bar. This band has it all, great vocals and some of the best guitarist and musicians in this area. Come out and experience one of the best new bands in the south for some good old country, new country, 50’s, old rock, southern rock, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Eric Clapton, and so much more! Call 850-222-3382 for directions.

***Russ Rothman, vice chairman for the Jefferson County Democratic Party invites the community to join with him on January 23 for the Winter Public Meeting and Dinner, with candidates and incumbents. The Tuesday event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Monticello Opera House. Guest speakers will include Congressman Al Lawson with the 5th District, Primary Candidates Bob Rackleff and Franklin Schuler for the 2nd District, and a video address by Senator Bill Nelson. Jefferson County is now divided between Congressional District 5 in the north and Congressional District 2 in the south. Plan to come, enjoy a roast chicken dinner, garlic potatoes, steamed rice, green beans, rolls, salad, tea, lemonade, water, and dessert. For more information call him at 850-997-3098.

*** Learn about suicide prevention with the Jason Foundation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 25 at the Florida A&M University Grand Ballroom, 1925 South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tallahassee. Light refreshments will be served. The Jason Foundation is dedicated to the prevention of youth suicide through education; and awareness programs. Awareness and education are the first steps to prevention; empowering youth, educators, and parents to help recognize when young people are in pain and know to get professional help involved as soon as possible. RSVP by calling 850-325-3627. For vendor information go to kelli.mercer@bhcahealthcare.com or call 850-661-3692. Sponsored by the Capital Regional Behavioral health Center.

****Global Prophetic Life Training & Worship Embassy will offer an Hour of Power & Prophetic Worship Training at the School of the Holy Spirit on the second Saturday of each month beginning February 3 at 10 a.m. The Embassy is located at the Main Street Playhouse Event Center, 172 SW Range Avenue in Madison. It operates under the authority and covering of the Global Institute of Church and Marketplace Prophets, (est 2010) located in Jacksonville. The founder is Apostle Dwann Holmes Rollinson. Its mission is to provide a place and environment to facilitate pure prophetic worship, word, prophecy, teaching, and training. The Embassy will train, equip, impact, activate, allow, and release believers to function and continually mature in their spiritual lifestyle, education, giftings, offices, and assignments in the Embassy, Kingdom, world, and ultimately in the believer's life. Pastoral Prophet Katabia Henry serves as the Overseer of this ministry work in the North Florida and South Georgia Territories. If you would like to be a part of the Launch contact the Embassy via email at gplembassy@gmail.com.