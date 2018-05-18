Deb’s Notes

****Happy Birthday today to Mike Ashworth and Happy Anniversary today to John and Joyce Hrynciw!

****The next Honor Flight is scheduled for Saturday, May 19. Area veterans and their escorts will leave around 6 a.m. and return around 9 p.m. that same day. There is always a large showing of support for these local heroes. To learn more about this exciting event contact Frank Kolb at (850) 491-1262 or lonesailor84@outlook.com.

****Learn the difference between myth and fact in the Florida Museum of Natural History’s newest exhibit “Masters of the Night: The True Story of Bats,” opening May 19. The exhibit offers visitors insight into one of nature’s most misunderstood animals through lifelike models and interactive elements. Some of these displays include a world map where visitors can guess how many bats live in an area, a scale showing how much bats eat and a pair of ears visitors can use to hear like a bat. The exhibit seeks to dispel myths and inform guests about the ecological importance of the only true flying mammal. It’s easy to forget how vital bats are to the health of our environment and economy, because they fly at night so we don’t typically see them. Some are important pollinators of foods like chocolate, avocados and mangoes, while others are predators of insects like mosquitoes, moths and beetles. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about Florida’s 13 native bat species by viewing real specimens from the museum’s collection and inspecting a scale model of the University of Florida’s new bat barn, completed in February 2017. The exhibit also includes 3-D scans of bat skeletons from around the world. Admission is $7.50 for adults; $6.50 for Florida residents, seniors and college students; $5 for ages 3-17 and free to museum members and UF students with a valid Gator 1 card. This exhibit was created by Evergreen Exhibitions and the Florida Museum will display the exhibit through September 16. For more information, visit www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/bats or call 1-352-846-2000.

****The Council on Culture & Arts presents the 'Waging Peace Student Exhibit' on view from May 9 to July 9 at the City Hall Gallery in Tallahassee at 300 South Adams Street. A free, public reception is scheduled for May 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gallery. To wage peace is to be actively engaged in making the world a better place. It’s a demonstrated commitment to overcoming conflict and injustice; striving towards tolerance and acceptance; and fostering safe and healthy environments. This may be achieved in many ways and one of them is through art. The exhibit is an extension of the Waging Peace exhibition at the FSU Museum of Fine Arts (MoFA), a show collaboratively curated by a team of local educators. The works selected for display at MoFA served as inspiration for the development of classroom lesson plans. Area K-12 art students created their own art inspired by the waging peace theme and those are the pieces on display. A truly cooperative effort, there are numerous community partners involved in the Waging Peace project including MoFA, COLA, The Plant, the Anderson Brickler Gallery, The Holocaust Education Resource Council, and many area schools. The FSU MoFA’s Waging Peace Exhibition will be on display from May 14 to July 8 at 530 West Call Street. The Plant's Waging Peace Exhibition will be on display through May at 517 West Gaines Street. The Waging Peace exhibits at the Anderson Brickler Gallery will be on display from May 19 to June 9 at 1705 South Adam Street with an opening reception on May 19 from 2 to 5 p.m.

****The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Office of Prevention and Victim Services invites the community to attend its Inaugural Community Outreach of Resources and Education (C.O.R.E.) Resource Fair on June 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library, located at 200 West Park Avenue in Tallahassee, in program rooms A and B. Light refreshments will be served. Prevention’s objective is to initiate strategies which enhance reform efforts, strengthen families, reinforce communities and connect community partners and stakeholders with youth and families. Its purpose is to provide educational information on the continuum of services and resources in each community through effective prevention, intervention and treatment services. Resources provided will include, but are not limited to information on Doing Business with DJJ, the Service Continuum Analysis for each county in Florida and local provider services. In order to reserve space for this event, RSVP by June 4 to Statewide Community Outreach & Engagement Coordinator Verla Lawson-Grady at verla.lawson-grady@djj.state.fl.us, or (850) 717-2423. She can provide vendor arrival times, setup information and other logistics involving your attendance at this event.

****May 25 is National Poppy Day®: Honor veterans’ sacrifice.

****Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division is hosting Non-Criminal Justice workshops across the state. These workshops will assist agencies in understanding FDLE and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) requirements and how they relate to criminal history record information that is received from state and national fingerprint based record checks. Areas that will be covered during these workshops include: User Agreements and CJIS position designations, FBI Privacy Act Statement and applicant notice, FBI CJIS Security Policy and outsourcing, CJIS Launchpad, CJIS Online and nexTEST Demonstrations. The closest workshop to this area will be held in Tallahassee on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This training workshop is free, but registration is required. Go to surveymonkey.com/r/S8LT35D and follow the prompts. If you have questions regarding this workshop email cjisidt@fdle.state.fl.us and a member of the FDLE CJIS Information & Delivery Team from the Northwest Service Area will assist you. Or, call (850) 410-8104.

****Patriot Academy is an outstanding leadership development program for ages 16-25 held each June for two and a half days in the Florida Capitol building. The dates are June 11, 12 and 13. Check out patriotacademy.com for all the details. Go to the website and take the 10 question quiz to see if you are a candidate for Patriot Academy. The training gives a solid foundation in Biblical, Historical and Constitutional principles in citizenship and government.

