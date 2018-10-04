Deb’s Notes

Waukeenah United Methodist Church Missions & Outreach Committee announces the closing of the WUMC Thrift Store on October 20. Until then, sales will be held with all items sold for $1 per item. Sales will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 6, 13 and 20.

Church of the Nazarene will host Sis. Diana Beverly of Refugee House of God Apostolic Outreach Ministry, under the leadership of Pastor Lucius Wade Sr., for her first public speaking Worship Service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 7. The public is invited to attend. Rev. Shawn and Bethany Grosvenor church pastors.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is celebrating its 190th Anniversary with a Homecoming event on Sunday, October 7. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and the Sunday Morning Worship Service is at 11 a.m. Rick Knowles will provide the music and a potluck dinner will be will be served afterwards on the church grounds. Rev. Andy Creel, pastor (850) 566-2731

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet on the second Tuesday, October 9 at the Brick House Eatery at 8 a.m. to discuss upcoming community events. Churches and community are stronger when they cooperate and meet together. Rev. Sean Vickers, FBC pastor.

The Jefferson County Republican Party will be meeting at the Chamber at 7 p.m. for its normal monthly meeting, this month only, on Tuesday, October 9. All Republicans are asked to attend.

American Legion Post 49 and Sons of the American Legion will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday, October 9 at the Otto Walker Post, 1065 South Water Street, for dinner and meeting. Contact Post Commander Ken Faircloth at (850) 509-2628 for more information.

American Legion Unit 49 Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. on second Tuesday, October 9 at the Otto Walker Post, 1065 South Water Street. Contact President Debbie Mitchem at (850) 997-5456 for more information.

Monticello Garden Club Founders Circle will host a Fall Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 at the Wirick-Simmons House.

Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend will host a family-friendly one mile Fun Run and 5K (3.1 miles) at Tom Brown Park on Saturday, October 27 with registration and pick-up beginning at 7:30 a.m. to raise awareness and dollars towards early learning initiatives. Register today at bit.do/runelc2018. For volunteer opportunities and team options contact Morgan Evers at mevers@elcbigbend.org. Do it for the kids! Warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the Run is at 9 a.m.

Kuumba Creations presents Tallahassee Fashion Weekend 2018 on Saturday, November 3 at the Wyndham Garden Inn, 1355 Apalachee Parkway. Cocktail Hour, Red Carpet and vendors will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The Fashion Show will begin at 7 p.m. For more information and updates go to tallyafricanfashionweekend.com.

Sponsored by Tallahassee Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, I-Heart Radio, Electrotech, McDonald’s and Publix, the Lincoln High School Theatre Department is proud to present 'Heaven Can Wait' by author Harry Segall. Joe Pendleton, a successful and respected boxer, is killed in an airplane accident. In the afterlife, Joe discovers that his guardian angel has taken him from his body prematurely, and he is due many more years on earth. As he is pleading to be returned to his body, he discovers that his body has been cremated. Unable to return to his body, Joe assumes the form of greedy multimillionaire industrialist Leo Farnsworth. As Farnsworth, Joe attempts a return to boxing and he unexpectedly finds love in the process. Will Joe find his happy ending? Come and see! Evening performances are November 8, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lincoln High School Auditorium. Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for adults. For ticket information visit www.eventbrite.com. For more information about the department and future shows visit www.lincolntheatre.com.

2-1-1 is a free 24/7 hotline that offers short-term supportive counseling, as well as information and referrals to social service agencies in the Big Bend region. With its new program for mental health navigation, callers can speak to any hotline counselor for referrals to providers that appear to be a good fit according to their mental health concerns, insurance (many sliding scale options also available), age range, and geographical location. If you opt to, Grace Garratt, Mental Health Navigator, will follow up with you to provide continued care coordination, support and advocacy until you are successfully connected to mental health care. The directory used is updated by Dr. Heather Flynn and her team at FSU, and can be accessed at med.fsu.edu/mentalhealth or (850) 617-6304 or Ggarratt@211bigbend.org.

