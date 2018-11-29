Deb’s Notes

Drop a note to: debbiesnapp@embarqmail.com

Merry Christmas to Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce members. There will be no December business meeting because its the holiday season and the annual Chamber Christmas Party will be held instead. At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 4 the party festivities will begin with food, drink, good friends and Santa Clause. Chamber members are invited to come dressed in business attire or their holiday best.

The Jefferson Senior Citizens Center (JSCC) is looking for a few good workers, including CNAs, home health care providers and direct service workers who want to earn some extra Christmas cash. The employee must be teachable, trainable, coachable and have reliable transportation. Only serious inquiries please. You may complete an application onsite at the Center, 1155 North Jefferson Street in Monticello. Ask for Diane Fincham, JSCC executive director. Call (850) 342-0242x221 or fiscaljefferson@aaanfleads.org for more information.

Beautiful sounds of Christmas will fill the air at the MainStreet Madison Playhouse on Friday, December 7 when local artists once again bring you holiday favorites. Classical vocalists Christian and Drew Schmoe are back for an evening of holiday song and Kiley Thompson of Monticello will be lending her sweet voice as well. Joining the vocalist to add their instrumental talents are Emily Wall of Quitman, Sally Johnson of Madison and Mike and Sandi Dorsey of Madison. Students from the Madison Creative Arts Academy will perform a holiday skit and some of the RATT pact performers have a fun surprise planned. Christian and Drew have performed at the Playhouse and other local venues and are excited to bring their style of vocals back for the Christmas season. They have a variety of musical and performing experience including several venues and touring groups throughout Chicago and New York. Kiley has performed in many musical theater productions and is a 'Best Solo' award winner. The evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are only $10 and may be purchased at mainstreetmadisonfl.com or by calling (850) 464-4010, or by stopping by A Main Street Realty, located at 186 S.W. Range Avenue. Reservations are not required, but are encouraged, as a sell-out crowd is expected for this one-night only event.

Gary Wright, coordinator of the monthly Monticello Community Prayer Breakfast, reminds all that on Thursday, December 6 the annual Christmas gathering will be held from 7 to 8 a.m. at the St. Margaret Catholic Church Parrish hall, located on East Washington Street. The church congregation has always graciously hosted this special time with delicious food and in a Christmas atmosphere. The program will be presented by Susan Craig and Lee Condon, regarding the community food pantries. Plan to come and bring a friend. Should you know of those in need of prayer please let Gary know by calling (850) 997-5705 or (850) 933-5567 or add them to the prayer list at the food serving line before the gathering.

Josh Noland invites the community to the 12th annual Gods Country Live Concert at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 2 at the Perry First Church of God, 1915 North 221. The evening will feature the Encore Band with the Purvis Brothers along with Cricket Watson and The Voices of Antioch. Also, The Buckley Family, John Heath Andrews, Ben Reed, Larry Crain, Mike Jolly, Mike Denmark and the JROTC Color Guard. This is a free concert with a Love Offering collection going to the children of the Madison Youth Ranch.

The award-winning Capital Chordsmen announce their 11th annual Holiday Show, under the direction of J. Byron Poore, III. There will be two performances at the Senior Center Auditorium, 1400 North Monroe Street on Friday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 11. Both shows start at 7 p.m.

Each holiday, the Chordsmen create a new theme for the show. This one is 'The Stories of Christmas Presents Past'. Secular and sacred holiday songs, in classic Barbershop style, are interspersed with stories, vignettes and (of course) some one-liners designed to make the audience smile and groan at the same time. The Chordsmen pride themselves in presenting the audience a great holiday experience, songs they’ll have as ear worms for days to come, and a happy boost into the season. Songs from the chorus are balanced with songs from six different quartets. You will hear, 'Angels We Have Heard on High', 'Go Tell It On the Mountain', 'Polar Express', 'Winter Wonderland', 'Carol of the Bells' and many, many more. Also featured this year is a new group called 'Barbershop Ladies of Tallahassee' doing two holiday songs. Tickets are $12.50 for general admission, $10 for seniors (65+) and $5 for students with valid ID. Order tickets from any Chordsmen member, or online at capitalchordsmen.com. The Chordsmen will be busy performing around the area during the Christmas season. In addition to the concerts at the Senior Center, they can be found on the Kleman Plaza Stage for the Winter Festival on December 1, Apalachicola First United Methodist Church on December 2, various assisted living facilities on December 13, and the Victorian Christmas in Thomasville, GA, on December 14.