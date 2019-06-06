Deb’s Notes

Drop a note to: debbiesnapp@embarqmail.com

Happy Birthday today to Ramsey Revell-Wheeler and Billie McClellan!

Happy Anniversary today to Jill and Brad Richardson!

Did you remember that yesterday, June 6 was D-Day, a day set-aside to reflect on our past? After months of planning and months of running a campaign of deception designed to mislead the Germans about intended targets of a possible invasion, in the very early hours of June 6, 1944, Operation Overlord, D-Day, began. D-Day is also called the Longest Day, because the initial invasion did go on for almost 24-hours. A coordinated invasion on many fronts including, Omaha Beach, Utah Beach and several other spots along the beaches of France, the bloody and costly battle began. These landings have been called the beginning of the end of the War in Europe. Some 156,000 troops, from America, Britain and Canada landed on a 50-mile stretch of a very heavily fortified coast along France's Normandy region. It was the largest amphibious military assault in history which required extensive planning. It was a logistical nightmare; the need to prepare the ships, building the landing crafts, gather the tanks and artillery. Because the element of surprise had to be maintained at all costs, the troops who would be involved in the invasion, had to be quarantined. Not to mentioned prayers for good weather. In fact, the invasion was planned for June 5, but was postponed one day due to bad weather. Once the invasion was complete, the battle waged on for almost two months, but by late August 1944, all of Northern France had been liberated, and by the following spring, the Allied Forces had defeated the Germans. This invasion changed the course of the war and also the course of history. This story was drawn from material on history.com and from Life Magazine, D-Day: 75 years later.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and its Pastor Rev. Herbert Thomas invite the Jefferson County Community to a 3-Night Revival on June 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. each night. Evangelist for the event will be Rev. Eric Evans Grayer, pastor of the Mt. Pleasant AME Church, in the Dills Community. Mt. Olive is located at 3704 Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee.

Springfield AME Church will celebrate fathers with a Pre-Father's Day Celebration program at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 with Guest Preacher Eric D. Grayer, pastor of Mt. Pleasant AME Church. Rev. Gloria Cox, church pastor. Call (850) 997-5400 or (850) 879-4425 for more information.

St. Phillip AME Church will host an Education Recognition Day, highlighting education on all levels, beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 with Guest Preacher Elder Vivian Howard of Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Lloyd. Rev. JW Tisdale, church pastor. For more information call (850) 997-4226 or (850) 291- 6938.

American Legion Post 49, Sons of the American Legion and the Unit 49 Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Otto M. Walker Post, 1065 S. Water St., for dinner and a meeting. Contact Post Commander Ken Faircloth at (850) 509-2628 or President Debbie Mitchem at (850) 997-5456 for more information.

Get your young film-buff involved in the Jefferson County Public Library's Book a Movie Club, which takes place each week, on Tuesday. This club, geared towards elementary aged children and their parents, meets weekly at 10 a.m. to discuss that month's book or film, watch the movie and put together fun crafts. Contact the library at (850) 342-0205 for this month's movie/book.

A Senior Coffee Social is held at 10 a.m. every second Wednesday at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library, an opportunity for seniors to get to know one another while surrounded by books, coffee and a welcoming environment. For more information call (850) 342-0205.

Does your child love science, technology, engineering or math? Get them involved with the weekly Summer STEM Club, hosted by Assistant Librarian Terez Washington on Wednesdays at the Jefferson County Public Library. Each club session will begin at 3 p.m. and there will be new activities each week. The club is geared towards youth aged 12-18.

There will be a Family Heirs' Property in North Florida workshop series on Monday, June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the VFW Post 251, 910 Mamie Scott Dr. (the old Jefferson Elementary building). The Lab presentation will be on individual and family group help with heirs' property. For more information contact Sandra H. Thompson at (850) 997-3546 or sandra.thompson@famu.edu.

Sherry Hawk-Gray Holland is feeling motivated because the Jefferson Somerset Cross Country Team athletes are getting ready to start a new season of cross country. The team needs community help with collecting donations of Gatorade, Powerade, snacks, fruit, chips and anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. Contact her at (850) 408-8658. Let's make this year a successful season for these students.

Aspen Dental dentists will provide free dental care for veterans nationwide on Saturday, June 8, as part of their community-giving initiative, the Healthy Mouth Movement. Veterans should call (1-844) 277-3646 to find a participating office to schedule an appointment.

The Capital Chordsmen and The Barbershop Ladies of Tallahassee will host 'A Day at Disney' at the TCC Turner Auditorium on Saturday, June 8, with shows at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 10 a.m. show is shortened for children with all seats $5. This mix of chorus, quartets, skits and outstanding guest quartet will leave the audience inspired, happy and filled with ear-worms for weeks to come. Tickets may be purchased at capitalchordsmen.com/tickets.

Good vibrations are on the way to Tallahassee as Opening Nights at Florida State University presents 'The Beach Boys', one of America’s iconic bands, during the 2019-2020 season. This is just one of the many headliners scheduled for the upcoming season, which offers a variety of performances and something for everyone. Dates and ticket information is available now at openingnights.fsu.edu. Opening Nights is the university’s official performing arts presenter, bringing world-class talent to campus and the capital region. The organization’s mission is to provide its campus, local and global communities with educational and entertaining experiences and to make Tallahassee a destination for meaningful artistic and cultural activities.