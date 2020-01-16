Deb’s Notes

Monticello Church of Christ, 475 S. Jefferson St., will continue to host gospel meetings with speaker John Zellner weeknights through Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. “Lest We Forget The Most High God” are lessons from God's Word and are open to all. Call (850) 997-8431 for more information.

St. Phillip AME Church, 08 Phillip Rd., will host “Keep the Dream Alive,” a program remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 with guest preacher Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor of the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee. Call (850) 997-4226 for more information.

Rev. Gerald McSwain and the Ford Chapel AME Church congregation will celebrate their Stewards and Stewardess' with a Fellowship Service at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. Rev. Eric D. Grayer and the Mt. Pleasant AME Church will be in charge of the program. Call (850) 408-9467 or (850) 997-0568 for more information.

Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey and the New Bethel AME Church congregation will hold their annual Men and Women's Day program at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19. Evangelist Idella Wyche and the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church congregation from Boston, Ga. Will be in charge of the service. Call (850) 997-3242 for more information.

Truth Gatherers Victorious Church will host a free food distribution on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1599 Springhollow Rd., from 9 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot. First timers should come early to sign in. Identification and proof of income are not required. Those who have been to the event before should remember to bring your keyfob pass for faster service. This is a first come, first served monthly distribution sponsored by The Life Source, Second Harvest and A New Day Initiative. For more information and questions contact Rev. Joe Davis at (850) 224-8422. Larry Simmons is a volunteer coordinator for the Victorious Church/The Life Source Food Pantry Network. He shares that his church is wanting to partner with agencies and organizations in Jefferson County to be a blessing to the citizens. If you are interested, contact him at (850) 274-8201 for more information.

Rev. J.W. Tisdale and the St. Phillip AME Church congregation ares calling all Howardites to come celebrate Howardite Day with the Howard Academy High School Class of 1970, on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. with guest preacher Rev. Gloria A. Cox, pastor of Springfield AME Church. For more information call (850) 291- 6938.

Rev. Ken Turner and the Cody Pentecostal Holiness Church congregation invite the community in welcoming the Dixie Echoes in concert on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. This is a free event with a Love Offering received. The church is located at 3812 Tram Rd. Call (850) 997-6774 or koturner1@gmail.com for more information.

The Keystone Federated Republican Women (KFRW) will hold their first monthly meeting of the new year on Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, 420 W. Washington St. Guest speaker will be Peter Dunbar, a former member of the Florida House of Representatives an co-author with Mike Haridopolos of the new book, “The Modern Republican Party of Florida”. Come at 6:30 p.m., prior to the meeting, to learn about KFRW and how you can join. The members meeting will follow the speaker. For more information, contact President Lynn Stafford at lynn@kfrwfl.org or call (850) 491-8755. Visit KFRWFL.org to find out what the women in red are doing.

