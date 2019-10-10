Deb’s Notes

Happy Birthday today to Ray Hughes!

Happy Anniversary today to Bruce and Allene Sandell!

Find your next family heirloom at the French Country Flea Market scheduled to be held on Oct. 18 and 19. On Friday, early bird shopping is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and general admission is from 12 to 5 p.m. On Saturday, general admission is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have additional questions or need directions contact Lisa Ard at (850) 284-5165, lisa@sweetsouthcottage.com or frenchcountryfleamarket.com. Parking is free at 6007 Veterans Memorial Dr., Tallahassee.

New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Hwy., will observe its annual Homecoming Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Mark Griffin, pastor of the Wayman Temple AME Church in Jacksonville. He is the son of the late Rev. Henry R. Griffin, former pastor of New Bethel AME Church. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey is church pastor. Call (850) 997-3242 or (850) 997-6929 for more information.

The Jefferson County Republican Party and the Keystone Federated Republican Women welcome the community to attend a public forum about the current issues relating to the high voltage power lines and the Florida toll road, both scheduled to come through Jefferson County. The forum will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the old Apron Factory at Simpson Nurseries, 2079 U.S. Hwy. 19, in Monticello. For more information contact Colin Barton at (850) 728-3858 or colinabarton@gmail.com.

Don't forget to reserve your spot for the Red Hills Fall Field Day hosted by Four Oaks Plantation. You won't want to miss out on this fun and educational day in the field on Friday, Oct. 18. To register or with questions regarding this event, contact Amy Allen at aallen@talltimbers.org or (850) 893-4153 ext. 249 or Jenny Taylor at jennytaylor@talltimbers.org or (850) 893-4153 ext. 241.

Related