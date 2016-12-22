Deb’s Notes

++++Happy 44th Anniversary to Nellie Kay and Jerome Akins! They will celebrate their special wedding day on December 24.

++++Happy Birthday today to Mary Cremeans!

++++Thank you again to Sam and all the employees at XPO Logistics (Con Way Freight) for their generous donation of warm clothing and sports equipment for Jefferson County high school seniors in need of a special gift during the Christmas holiday. The gifts will surely be appreciated. This local business has been contributing to those in need for a few years now, and the Monticello News staff is grateful that they can be a part of this annual giving.

++++The Jefferson County Recreation Department is now offering Flag Football for adults ages 16 and up. Start your own team or contact Park Manager Mike Holm at 850-519-6640 or 850-342-0240 if you are just interested in playing but don't have or belong to a team. Adult Flag Football will begin playing on January 31 at the Recreation Park at 1389 Mamie Scott Drive.

++++Wine & Whiskers, a benefit for the animals in the care of the Jefferson County Humane Society, is scheduled for January 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Willow Pond, 200 W.T. Lewis Road. The Purvis Brothers Band will be entertaining. There will be a silent auction, dinner, and a cash bar will be made available. The cost is just $25 and tickets may be purchased at Wag the Dog Thrift & Treasure Shop in downtown Monticello.

++++There's going to be a New Years Eve Bash from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on December 31 at the Jefferson Country Club. Entertainment for this Saturday evening affair will be Jimmy Willis. There will be light hors d oeuvres for munching, fireworks for oohing and ahhhing, and dancing all night long. For pre-ticket sales contact Dori Collins, Amy Rosmini, Suzi Guy, or call the JCC at 850-997-5484. Ticket cost is $10 for members, $15 for non-members, or $20 at the door the night of the event.

++++The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Day of Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 16, with a parade on South Jefferson. This year's program will include speakers,vendors, fun, games, food, and other fun and educational festivities immediately following the parade. This is a free event to be enjoyed all daylong. All are welcome to the MLK Community Center on 1st Street. Your participation is needed to make this event successful. The event is sponsored by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. For more information about participating in the parade, or if you'd like to be included on the vendor's list, contact Coordinator Charles Parrish at 850-997-3760.

++++Elizabeth Baptist Church is hosting this year's Upward Sports Outreach Ministry. Sign-ups and try-outs for upcoming games are ongoing. Games will start on January 7 and will run each Saturday through March 11. In the Upward Basketball and Cheerleading Ministry every child is a winner. The ministry is always in need of volunteers to assist with coaching and visitation during the Upward Sports season. Upward features basketball leagues for boys and girls, as well as cheerleading, for children five years old (kindergarten) through sixth grade, and features equal teams, equal playing time, post-game awards, and much more. In Upward, not only do children learn about Jesus, but all participants have the opportunity to develop their character and self-esteem through healthy competition. Upward basketball or cheerleading is a two-hour weekly commitment: practices and games are each one hour per week. Contact Coordinator Don Self at 850-933-3311 if you are interested in registering or volunteering.

++++Tobacco Prevention Specialist for the Florida Department of Health Jefferson County Chastity McCarthy shares that her agency is preparing for the 'Kick Butts Day' on March 15. Her team just wrapped-up the 'Great American Smoke Out' and are now working on a holiday challenge 'Quit Your Way.' campaign. For more information about quitting and volunteering, contact her at 850-342-0170 or chastity.mccarthy@flhealth.gov.

++++Anthony Jones, with Big Bend AHEC reports a 19 percent increase in quitting smoking and his agency is going to electronic referrals statewide. He will be holding some classes at the health department annex in Monticello. So, keep watch for dates and times.

