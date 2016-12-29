Deb’s Notes

++++Happy Birthday Millie Jo Clark. I do hope that your day is filled with only wonderful things!

++++The Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor counties has completed its meeting schedule for the 2017 new year. Jefferson County Shared Service are usually held on the last Tuesday morning of each month. Agency representatives and other participants meet at the R.J. Bailar Public Library on South Water Street and is open to community residents and agencies. These informational meetings are about the goings-on in the area. This is an opportunity for agencies to share service information. Agenda items include agency sharing and a guest speaker. For more information about these meetings, or to be a speaker at any of these meetings contact Cindy Hutto, business manager, at cjhutto@healthystartjmt.org or 850-948-2741.

++++The nextmeeting is January 24th Jefferson County Recreation Department is now offering Flag Football for adults ages 16 and up. Start your own team or contact Park Manager Mike Holm at 850-519-6640 or 850-342-0240 if you are just interested in playing but don't have or belong to a team. Adult Flag Football will begin playing on January 31 at the Recreation Park at 1389 Mamie Scott Drive.

++++Wine & Whiskers, a benefit for the animals in the care of the Jefferson County Humane Society, is scheduled for January 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Willow Pond, 200 W.T. Lewis Road. The Purvis Brothers Band will be entertaining. There will be a silent auction, dinner, and a cash bar will be made available. The cost is just $25 and tickets may be purchased at Wag the Dog Thrift & Treasure Shop in downtown Monticello.

++++There's going to be a New Years Eve Bash from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on December 31 at the Jefferson Country Club. Entertainment for this Saturday evening affair will be Jimmy Willis. There will be light hors d oeuvres for munching, fireworks for oohing and ahhhing, and dancing all night long. For pre-ticket sales contact Dori Collins, Amy Rosmini, Suzi Guy, or call the JCC at 850-997-5484. Ticket cost is $10 for members, $15 for non-members, or $20 at the door the night of the event.

++++The American Legion Unit 49 Auxiliary has begun a new fundraiser. The ladies will be selling coffee mugs displaying pictures of the Monticello Courthouse, the 'Our Fallen Heroes' Memorial, the 'Boots Thomas' Memorial, and the Otto Walker Post 49 facility. The mugs are beautifully printed in America's colors of red, white, and blue. The cost is $10, with funds staying local for American veterans and their families. They may be purchased from any Auxiliary member or at the Monticello News office. Contact Debbie at 850-997-0901 for more information.

++++Hop into the musical and multicolored world of anurans, commonly known as frogs and toads, and gain a new appreciation for the beauty of these vocal amphibians this spring at the Florida Museum of Natural History. Beginning January 28, Florida Museum visitors will be able to get up-close and personal with big, loud, and even poisonous live frogs in the museum’s new featured exhibit 'Frogs! A Chorus of Colors.' Showcasing various species of live frogs and toads, 'Frogs' is the most advanced traveling frog exhibition in the country. Guests may view tree frogs, bullfrogs, horned frogs, giant toads, and dart poison frogs. Frogs are important globally for ecosystem health, but are under very serious threats from fungal diseases as well as loss of habitat and climate change. This exhibit will help all of us learn more about their value in nature and challenges they face to survive. The Florida Museum is also supplementing the exhibit with updated material from its researchers, including what the fossil record reveals about frogs’ evolutionary history and the diversity, exploration and discovery of new species. Visitors may also listen to recordings of Florida frog calls and view a partial frog fossil skeleton recovered in Alachua County. Exhibit Discovery Carts will allow guests to interact with docents about specimens from museum collections and 3D micro-scans produced at UF that provide detailed views of frog anatomy, including the skeleton, muscles, central nervous system and more. Some live species on display include the African bullfrog, Amazon milk frog, fire-bellied toad, bumblebee poison frog, Ornate horned frog, and the Borneo eared frog. Species are subject to change. The exhibit features interactive components that allow visitors to activate recorded frog calls to make a chorus of sounds, view videos of frogs in action, learn about the process of metamorphosis through preserved specimens and perform a virtual frog dissection. The exhibition also includes a skeleton of the world’s largest frog, the goliath frog, and explores the differences between frogs and toads. The exhibition will also present spectacular close-up photographs by wildlife photographers Joe and Mary Ann McDonald, John Netherton, and Michael and Patricia Fogden, among others. The stunning images offer a glimpse into the vast pallet of frog diversity. The museum will host a public opening celebration that includes a 'Froggy 5K' race on February 11 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The cost is $25 for early registration through January 24, or $15 for University of Florida students with a valid Gator 1 card. Late or race-day registration is $30, or $20 for UF students. For more information or to register for the race, visit www.flmnh.ufl.edu/5K/. Admission to 'Frogs! A Chorus of Colors' is $8.50 for adults ($7.50 for Florida residents, seniors, and college students;) $5 for ages three to 17; and free to museum members and UF students with a valid Gator 1 card. 'Frogs' will be on exhibit through September 4. The exhibit was created by Peeling Productions at Clyde Peeling's Reptiland and sponsored in part by contributions from the 150th Anniversary Cultural Plaza Endowment, UF Student Government and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. For more information, visit www.flmnh.ufl.edu/frogs or call 1-352-846-2000.

++++Happy New Year!

Related