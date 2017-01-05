Debs Notes

++++ Happy Birthday today to Sam Hogg and Nick Combs.

++++Cindy Hutto, business manager for Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison & Taylor Counties, is recruiting guest speakers for the monthly Shared Services meetings held at the R.J. Bailar Public Library. If anyone has any suggestions on topics or is interested in being a speaker, be sure to contact her at 850-948-2741 or cjhutto@healthystartjmt.org.

++++With the New Year begins fundraising for the 4th of July fireworks display, sponsored by the American Legion Otto Walker Post 49 and other veteran's groups. The Tuesday event will also include vendors, food, and a like program. If you are interested in becoming a part of this celebration contact Post Commander Bruce Sandell at 850-997-2767. Donations may be deposited at Capital City Bank or FMB in Monticello. Make checks payable to American Legion Fireworks Fund. Bubba Wallace Bullock will once again produce, set-up, and perform the fireworks show.

++++The R.J. Bailar Public Library is hosting an outdoors concert on January 14 at its location on South Water Street. The Saturday afternoon event will include traditional Native American drumming performed by 'Drums of the Descendants,' a true native tribe. The entertainment will begin at 12:45 p.m. outside if the weather is nice, inside if the weather is rainy. All are welcome to come, enjoy, bring a friend and a chair or blanket.

++++Nikita Sanders shares that 'BelkGives' on the Go Mobile Mammography Center, a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will be stationed at the Belk store located at The Centre of Tallahassee, 2415 North Monroe Street, on January 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and offering free, convenient mammogram screenings. Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment. Or, contact nikita_sanders@belk.com or call 704-426-8350. After receiving their mammograms on Friday, women are welcome to visit the Intimate Apparel area in the store to receive complimentary bra fittings. All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician. Belk, the nation’s largest privately operated department store, launched BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography in 2013 in partnership with Charlotte Radiology. This mobile mammography center brings convenient, digital screening and awareness to all Belk markets in 80 stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia through January 2016. In its two years on the road, the mobile unit performed more than 7,400 mammograms throughout the Southeast that resulted in 30 cancer diagnoses. Belk’s $6 million investment in this program marks the retailer’s deep commitment to women’s health issues and breast cancer education and is the company’s single largest charitable contribution to date. Belk is the only retailer of its kind to form a partnership alongside community and health organizations by extending breast cancer screening and increasing breast cancer awareness through its own operation.

Related