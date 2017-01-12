Debs Notes

++++Happy Birthday to Ivie Pearl Stephens. She celebrated her 102 birthday yesterday, Thursday, January 12. She is the mother of Corrine Stephens and is still living at home on North Jefferson in Monticello. Members of First United Methodist Church visited and delivered flowers and signed birthday cards to her on her special day.

++++Registration is now open for Girl Scouts Summer Camp. Register before February 27 to receive a $25 early bird discount. This summer, give your girl the opportunity to camp #LikeAGirlScout! At camp, she’ll face her fears and try new things, explore the great outdoors, build up her problem-solving skills, and make a lifetime of memories with great friends. And guess what? She doesn’t have to be a Girl Scout to embark on this incredible adventure. Sign her up today with the Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle. To view the entire brochure go to www.gscfp.org.

++++Cindy Hutto, business manager for Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison & Taylor Counties, is recruiting guest speakers for the monthly Shared Services meetings held at the R.J. Bailar Public Library. If anyone has any suggestions on topics or is interested in being a speaker, be sure to contact her at 850-948-2741 or cjhutto@healthystartjmt.org.

++++With the New Year begins fundraising for the 4th of July fireworks display, sponsored by the American Legion Otto Walker Post 49 and other veteran's groups. The Tuesday event will also include vendors, food, and a like program. If you are interested in becoming a part of this celebration contact Post Commander Bruce Sandell at 850-997-2767. Donations may be deposited at Capital City Bank or FMB in Monticello. Make checks payable to American Legion Fireworks Fund. Bubba Wallace Bullock will once again produce, set-up, and perform the fireworks show.

++++The R.J. Bailar Public Library is hosting an outdoors concert on January 14 at its location on South Water Street. The Saturday afternoon event will include traditional Native American drumming performed by 'Drums of the Descendants,' a true native tribe. The entertainment will begin at 12:45 p.m. outside if the weather is nice, inside if the weather is rainy. All are welcome to come, enjoy, bring a friend and a chair or blanket.

++++Lions Club members and friends will be at the Monticello News parking lot this Saturday morning January 14 with fresh baked goods and broom for sale. They are raising funds for eyeglasses and office visits to help those more needy. Come out and support this local service organization. The group will also be collecting used ink cartridges and canned goods. Come out and help others.

++++Pecan Hill Coffee Roasters is open for all your coffee needs at 2084 South Jefferson or call to order at 850-879-8389 or 850-251-2722 or pecanhillcoffee@gmail.com.

++++Join the Tobacco-Free Jefferson Partnership to help sustain a partnership with youth and adults to provide anti-tobacco education in schools and community-based programs. Establish and support local Students Working Against Tobacco (S.W.A.T.) chapters. Reduce tobacco industry influences by initiating policies to counteract tobacco product marketing at the retail point of sale by June 30, 2018. Initiate policies to create tobacco-free work sites by June 30, 2017 by promoting quitting among Florida's adults and youth. Reduce smokeless tobacco use by initiating policies to reduce smokeless tobacco use by June 30, 2017. Call now to get involve, for your health and others, 850-342-0170x 2101.

++++Monticello Pies is holding a fundraising effort all next week for Back Pack Buddies (BPB.) For every $21 BPB Special, owner Jason Grafals will give $5 to the BPB initiative. The special consists of a three-topping large 18” pizza and a side of garlic knots. Monticello Pies is a new business, open just a few weeks. It's located at 865 North Jefferson. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, call 850-997-0092.

