Deb’s Notes

* You're invited to the United Way of the Big Bend Jefferson County Celebrity Waiters fundraising event hosted by Carrie Ann & Co. at The Mays House on February 24. The Friday event will offer two seatings, 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Contact Denise at 850-997-3043 now to make your reservations. For more information about this event contact audrey@uwbb.org or 850-488-8342.

*For adults who’ve always wished they could attend science camps and programs normally offered to students... now’s your chance. The Florida Museum of Natural History will hold special, brand-new events for the 18 years and older crowd this spring. During the first 'Kid-Free Camp for Grown-ups' March 10 from 7 to 9 p.m., participants will have access to the indoor permanent exhibits and 'Frogs! A Chorus of Colors,' and enjoy arts and crafts as well as a nature night walk in the adjacent University of Florida Natural Area Teaching Laboratory. Another new adults-only program, 'Speed Science: A Night at a Museum,' allows guests to speed date science subjects and ask scientists their burning questions. These fast-paced events are scheduled for April 12 and May 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. This is a great way for participants to rediscover their childlike fascination of science. Returning events include 'A Valentine’s Night at the Museum' on February 14 from 7 to 10 p.m., where guests can participate in trivia and scavenger hunts throughout the exhibits, and enjoy a signature cocktail and dessert bar. For adults looking to hone their photography skills, the museum will hold a 'Picture Perfect Photography Workshop' from 8 to 10 a.m. March 25 and 8 to 11 a.m. March 26. The workshop allows participants to photograph inside the 'Butterfly Rainforest' before it opens to the public with equipment not generally permitted inside the exhibit. Museum employees will be available to help stage photos with newly emerged butterflies. Pre-registration is required for all events and participants must be 18 or older. For more information including directions, parking and ticket prices, visit www.flmnh.ufl.edu or call 352-846-2000. The Florida Museum of Natural History inspires people to value the biological richness and cultural heritage of our diverse world and make a positive difference in its future. The museum is located at 3215 Hull Road just east of Southwest 34th Street in the University of Florida Cultural Plaza in Gainesville. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Or contact Paul Ramey at 352-273-2054 or 352-213-0999.

* The Core Ensemble will perform Chamber Music Theatre 'Ain’t I A Woman!' at the Carriage House at Goodwood Museum & Gardens on February 24. This is the first of several highlights of the Fine Art Folk Art and Clementine Hunter Exhibit running through July 31. The performance celebrates the life and times of four powerful African American women: renowned novelist and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston, ex-slave and fiery abolitionist Sojourner Truth, exuberant folk artist Clementine Hunter, and fervent civil rights worker Fannie Lou Hamer. The musical score is drawn from the heartfelt spirituals and blues of the Deep South, the urban vitality of the Jazz Age, and contemporary concert music by African Americans. It's a joyful exploration of the trials and triumphs of four passionate and accomplished women. In addition to the special evening performance for the public, this production is part of the Blended Lives educational program, which continues to participate in the celebration and teaching of our multicultural history. The Blended Lives program is a long-standing partnership among Leon County Schools, Goodwood, the John G. Riley Center/Museum, and the Florida Historic Capitol Museum. For ticket information call 850-877-4202x228 or jabixler@goodwoodmuseum.org.

* From February 23 to July 31 this Fine Art, Folk Art Exhibit will take you from grand boulevards to rural backroads, this special exhibit highlights Goodwood’s collection of European and American art and the work of Louisiana’s famed self-taught artist Clementine Hunter. On Thursday, February 23 there will be an opening reception for members and sponsors, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Main House. Goodwood presents a special exhibit featuring art from the European Grand Tour and a loaned collection of paintings by Louisiana’s famed self-taught artist, Clementine Hunter.

* Kick Butt Day is scheduled for March 15, sponsored by Tobacco Prevention Specialist Chastity McCarthy and the Florida Department of Health Jefferson County. For more information contact her at 850-342-0170 or chastity.mccarthy@flhealth.gov.

* Monticello Woman's Club members will hold their annual Country Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the clubhouse. Eat-in and carry-out meals will be available. The dinner will include ham, chicken, rice, several sides, dessert, and a beverage. Cost for adults is $12 and children 12 and under is $6. Tickets may be purchased at the Monticello Health and Fitness Center or by contacting President Jaunita Faircloth at 850-509-6152.

* Florida Department of Children and Families will sponsor its Quincy Farm Share from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 90. There will be several organizations providing health screenings and other information. Free food will be distributed to residents of Jefferson, Franklin, Gadsden, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla counties. For more information contact dawn@farmshare.org or dave@farmshare.org or sandra.porras-gutierrez@myflfamilies.com.

