Debs Notes

++++Patient-Centered Research Training for community health workers will be held on May 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This is a free event with lunch provided at the Center for Innovation and Economic Development, 530 West University Avenue in Gainesville, and facilitated by Brendaly Rodriguez, MA, Florida Certified Board Education Provider #5264-A. Module topics will include patient-centered outcomes research overview, clinical studies, ethics and human subjects, informed consent process, data collection methods, and study protocol and reporting. Seating is limited. To register go to https://www.eventbrite. com/e/north-central-fl-patient-centered-research-training-for-chws-tickets-34227582621. This serves for seven hours approved electives FL CHW Certification or Renewal.

++++Congratulations are in order for Gloria Cox! She recently received her Bachelors of Science degree in Business, Marketing Management from the board of trustees at Western Governors University.

++++Quit Your Way at tobaccofreeflorida.com. Quitting tobacco isn't easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free nicotine replacement patches, gum, and lozenges (while supplies last and if medically appropriate.) Free community, work-site, and clinic groups offered. Programs cover all forms of tobacco. Local cessation class schedules are held at the Jefferson County Department of Health, 12555 West Washington Street, in the annex, on the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. and at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library, 375 South Water Street, on the third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. in the community room. Registration is encouraged, register@bigbendahec.org or 850-224-9340, because courses may be canceled due to lack of participation. Group Quit is the in-person option of Tobacco Free Florida Quit Your Way services. Call toll-free at 1-877-848-6696 or tobaccoefreeflorida.com. To volunteer locally contact Tobacco Prevention Specialist Chastity McCarthy at 850-342-0170x2101.

++++The Swagging Healthy Radio Show can be heard Sundays from 3 to 4 p.m. with Merv Mattair, SRAS, on WMAF 1230 AM. Weekly topics include healthy relationships, setting boundaries, values and goals, talking with your children and teens, sexual risk avoidance, and making healthy decisions. (www.1230wmaf.com)

++++Tonya Bell is community health educator for Jefferson, Madison and Taylor counties and is available to assist with Florida Kid Care Insurance applications. She also conducts Women's Health workshops for women ages 18 to 44 who are not pregnant and is always looking for guest speakers. She may be contacted at 850-253-5355 or tbell@healthystartjmt. org.

++++Do you have an issue with high blood pressure? Well, Pam Beck with the Department of Health Jefferson County has been promoting a 'Heart Health Plus' program, and she just might be able to help you. For more information contact her at 850-342-0170x2061 or pam.beck@flhealth.gov.

++++Andria Williams has been a participant in the Getting Ahead program, and is now looking to secure employment in the real estate field. She praises the program and everybody who helped her. She may be reached at 850-879-8703 or 93092@outlook.com.

++++Help Me Grow Program Coordinator Amber Freeman says that this program is part of a national program designed to increase access to services for children who may display developmental, behavioral or social challenges. Parents and caregivers of young children, between the ages of birth to eight years of age, who reside in Jefferson, Madison, Franklin, Gadsden, Leon, Liberty, Taylor, or Wakulla counties are eligible for the program. Help Me Grow Developmental screening is a brief assessment for all children to see if a child’s development is on track. It's a snapshot of a child at a single point in time which may indicate concern for more in depth assessment. The goal is for early intervention for children so they can excel. Bringing the screenings directly to caregivers is easy and has been key to making sure kids who may have delays are identified. “We want to reach as many families and children as possible and we have a great opportunity to easily get screenings for the children and help link them with services,” she adds. She may be contacted at 850-617-6306 or avolano-freeman@211bigbend.org for more information.

