Deb’s Notes

****Happy Birthday today to Dick Revell and tomorrow to Sam Hogg and Nick Combs!

****Daughters of Deborah #60 and Order of Eastern Star, PHA Worthy Matron Sis. Brenda Cook are hosting a benefit program for Bro. Bernard Cooper at 3 p.m. on January 7 at the Mt. Morilla Missionary Baptist Church in Lamont. PWP Cooper was diagnosed recently with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness. The program will include songs of praise and liturgical dances. Donations from the benefit will assist Cooper and his family with non-covered medical expenses such as prescriptions, supplies, therapy, in-home enhancements, accommodations, and the like. Contact Benefit Coordinator Sis. Dione Maxwell at 850-567-1977 or dione_mxwll@yahoo.com or Secretary L'Oreal Young at 850-933-4492 or abyaby211@gmail.com.

****Jessica Croley is a volunteer for the local non-profit organization Women of War USA, a group advocating female veterans. She is reaching out as a representative seeking an opportunity for speaking engagements. The group looks to impact any and all veterans, as well as the general public. To contact her with questions and comments call 229-224-3901.

****Saints Tabernacle Church of God in Unity will host a Candle Light Solo Service at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, at 655 South Railroad Street. All soloists are welcome to join the evening service. For more information contact Mother Minnie Greene at 850-997-3033 or 850-590-4090. Elder Christopher Stevens, Sr. is church pastor.

****AA will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 8 at the Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For information call 850-251-0278.

****Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet on the second Tuesday, January 9, at the Brick House Eatery at 8 a.m. to discuss upcoming community events. Churches and community are stronger when they cooperate and meet together. Rev. Sean Vickers, First Baptist Church pastor is coordinator.

****AA will meet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9 at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For information call 850-251-0278.

****Faith & Worship Ministries will host a 'Revival Reinvented' for the three nights of January 10-12, at 7 p.m. every night. Revivalist will be Pastor Kevin Williams. All are invited to arrive with five! Rev. Ronald Rackley is overseer and visionary. Min. Kookie Rackley is elder and elect lady. For more information call 850-491-5077. This is a GOD-ordained event; bring a friend.

