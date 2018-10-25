Debs Notes

On Saturday, October 27, Jefferson Somerset Academy will host the 2018 Lego League Tournament. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Various teams from across North Florida will be competing in this Lego Robotics competition. For more information about the Lego league tournament, contact the school at (850) 997-3555.

On the Monticello Opera House stage, New Stage Theatreworks presents 'Million Dollar Quartet' directed by Daniel Stock, and sponsored by Kevin Carr and Laura Chan from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.

“On December 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and newcomer Jerry Lee Lewis gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, the studios of legendary record producer Sam Phillips, for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions of all time. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That’s All Right, Sixteen Tons, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues, Hound Dog and many more.” Doors open on Friday and Saturday nights at 6:30 p.m., Dinner at 7 p.m. and Show at 8 p.m.; with one Sunday Matinee on Oct. 28 and one Saturday Matinee on Nov. 3. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., Lunch at 1 p.m. and Show at 2 p.m. Catering by Cruton & Company. Reservations are required for dinner and must be made no later than 9 a.m. two days prior to the event. Call (850) 997-4242 for ticket information.

Boston Georgia Timeless Southern Charm, Mini Marathon and Festival continues on Friday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. with a cook-off event and at 8 p.m. the Bleu Burden Band will be at Watt Park. Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27 run and walk races will start; at 9 a.m. arts, crafts and food vendor booths will open; at 10:30 a.m. there will be a costume contest; award ceremony at 11 a.m.; parade at 11:30 a.m.; at 12:30 p.m. T-U Jazz Ensemble in Watt Park; the history of Boston at 1 p.m.; Tour de Boston at 2 p.m.; and cook-off winners will be announced at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 29 there will be a trail ride at 1:30 p.m. For more information call (1-229) 498-6743 or (1-229) 498-4065 or go to bostonga.com.

The 2018 Game Bird Seminar and Fall Field Day will be held at Tall Timbers, 13093 Henry Beadel Drive in Tallahassee on Thursday, Nov. 1 and Friday, Nov. 2 to consolidate and transfer management information learned from research over the past decade. For more information contact Development Director Crystal Davis at (850) 893-4153 x343 or email to cdavis@talltimbers.org. Tall Timbers Research, Inc. is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization specializing in research, conservation and education, established in 1958.

Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend is looking for volunteers to share their love of reading with their children from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9 at the Jefferson County facility. Contact Community Engagement Coordinator Matthew Vossler at (850) 414-9800 x101 for more information.

Integrity Tallahassee, Anhinga Press and 100 Thousand Poets for Change will present a festival and fundraiser at the All Saints Culture Club and Artist’s Hub, 915 Railroad Avenue in Tallahassee, on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. entitled “OutSpoken: Coming Together for LGBTQ+ and Social Justice.” This celebration will feature music, a silent auction and poetry readings including selections from Reading Queer: Poetry in a Time of Chaos, published by Anhinga Press. Food and drinks will be available and music will be provided by the band Hot Tamale and others. 2018 Miss Tallahassee PrideFest Marissa Lee will serve as emcee. There will be a $5 suggested donation at the door, but no one will be turned away. Proceeds will benefit the three sponsoring groups. Join with others for an afternoon of music, poetry, refreshments and fun.

****The Mickee Faust Club will present 'A Murderous Moveable Macbeth.' With its witches, wars and cold-blooded murders Macbeth is the perfect play for the chilly days of November. And when the audience is asked to physically follow the action of the play and even get their own hands 'bloodied' as part of admission, then you know it’s the Mickee Faust Club take on a Shakespearean classic. The Mickee Faust Club is producing A Murderous Moveable Macbeth, a one-of-a-kind, non-traditional, immersive event featuring Shakespeare’s shortest, bloodiest play. As with its memorable 2010 counterpart A Moveable Midsummer Night’s Dream, Faust is choosing to invigorate, rather than parody, the play. The language is Shakespeare’s own, but A Murderous Movable Macbeth is designed to engage attendees as intimate witnesses to the dark devolving madness of Lord and Lady Macbeth, moving with them as their tragedy unfolds across the multiple performance spaces of the Mickee Faust Club. The audience will first be asked to dip their hands in 'blood' as proof of admission. They will then be led to join the 'Weird Ones' on the tortured landscape of a Scottish battlefield. From there the participants will move with the progression of the play, each scene unfolding in new and aesthetically different areas around the Mickee Faust Club Campus at Railroad Square. A Murderous Moveable Macbeth is also a new take on dinner theater. The audiences on Friday and Saturday will be treated to a delicious 11th century-style meal with food, drink and entertainment. The Thursday night performances, called 'Pauper Thursday', will feature a lighter fare of cheese, homemade bread, fruit and shortbread cookies. Dinner is included in the price of admission. The actual banquet will segue into the infamous Banquet scene of Macbeth and bring the audience back into the play proper. At the climactic battle of the play, the audience will find itself, along with Macbeth and his servants and armies, inside a castle besieged and overrun by its enemies. There will be blood. A Murderous Moveable Macbeth promises to be an exhilarating evening of entertainment produced by one of the most original non-profit theater companies in the Deep South. The production runs for six performances: Thursday through Saturday, November 8-10; and the following Thursday through Saturday, November 15-17. Rain dates are Sunday, November 11 and Sunday, November 18. All shows begin at 7 p.m. at the Mickee Faust Clubhouse, 623 McDonnell Drive in the heart of Tallahassee’s Railroad Square Art Park. The Club productions strive to be accessible and A Murderous Moveable Macbeth is no exception. Chairs, wheelchairs and assistants will be provided for those with mobility issues and captioning is available for all shows. Tickets to the show are available for purchase only through the company website at mickeefaust.com. Seating is limited to 70 people for each production, so purchase tickets early for a guaranteed spot at the banquet table.

****Ladies Night Out in downtown Boston Georgia from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 15. The town with timeless Southern charm and pop-up shops.

