Debs Notes

Happy Belated Birthday to Jerome Akins! His special day was on Halloween Day, October 31!

Wacissa United Methodist Church, 14492 Waukeenah Highway, will host its annual first Friday in November Rib Eye Steak Dinner fundraiser tonight, November 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Raffle tickets for a quilt, handmade by Linda Falzone and the Quilt Ministry Group, will also be sold for $5 each. All services and supplies for this evening’s event are donated by the church members. 350 meals are expected to be prepared at $15 for adults, $7 for children and children under five years of age are free of charge. Rev. Steve Lenzo, pastor. For more information call (850) 997-4776.

Girl Scouts are invited to participate in an afternoon of discovery at the Florida Museum of Natural History’s 'She’s a Scientist: A Girl Scout Exploration' program Sunday, Nov. 4. Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts will be able to explore the museum from 1 to 4 p.m. and engage in hands-on activities and experiments while meeting local scientists. “We hope this will encourage Girl Scouts to consider studying and succeeding in a science or technology field in the future,” said Florida Museum educator Tiffany Ireland. The program will feature multiple female scientists, many of whom work at the University of Florida. The scientists will share with Scouts what they’re working on in their respective fields, ranging from biology to astronomy. Participants will also have the opportunity to examine fossils under a microscope, learn about live plants and animals from Florida’s freshwater ecosystems and experiment with smell and taste receptors. “This will hopefully broaden the girls’ understanding of what science can be,” Ireland said. Allison Bordini, an education and outreach specialist for the Mint Genome Project who works in the Florida Museum Soltis Lab, will lead a station where Scouts may touch live mint plants, examine specimens under microscopes and discover what gives them their unique smell. “I think the Girl Scouts will love our station because there’s so much to it,” Bordini said. “Plants are so cool in that they can get so much done, such as pollinating or defending themselves, without ever moving. During the event the girls can touch, smell, ask questions and use skills to draw conclusions about the plants. Visitors love learning and exploring, and we’re here to do that in a fun way.” The Mint Genome Project is a National Science Foundation-funded program in collaboration with Michigan State University. Florida Museum and other researchers are investigating the chemical diversity and phylogeny of the mint family, Lamiaceae, one of the largest and economically important plant families. The Scouts will earn a special patch created for the event as well as their museum patch. The program cost is $5 per Scout. Pre-registration is required to receive a patch at the event. For more information, call (352) 273-2061 or visit www.floridamuseum.ufl. edu/event/shes-a-scientist-exploration.

Forget-Me-Not Walk and the Cliff Hinkle Round to Remember Golf Tournament for Alzheimer's Project (local services for local families) will be held November 4 and 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cascades Park in Tallahassee. For more information go to alzheimersproject.org or call (850) 386-2778. Bounce houses, food trucks, Kona Ice, Mountain Dew Cloggers, face painting, rock climbing, and more.

Ladies Night Out in downtown Boston, Georgia from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 15. The town with timeless Southern charm and pop-up shops.

The Mickee Faust Club will present 'A Murderous Moveable Macbeth.' With its witches, wars and cold-blooded murders Macbeth is the perfect play for the chilly days of November. And when the audience is asked to physically follow the action of the play and even get their own hands 'bloodied' as part of admission, then you know it’s the Mickee Faust Club take on a Shakespearean classic. The Mickee Faust Club is producing A Murderous Moveable Macbeth, a one-of-a-kind, non-traditional, immersive event featuring Shakespeare’s shortest, bloodiest play. As with its memorable 2010 counterpart A Moveable Midsummer Night’s Dream, Faust is choosing to invigorate, rather than parody, the play. The language is Shakespeare’s own, but A Murderous Movable Macbeth is designed to engage attendees as intimate witnesses to the dark devolving madness of Lord and Lady Macbeth, moving with them as their tragedy unfolds across the multiple performance spaces of the Mickee Faust Club. The audience will first be asked to dip their hands in 'blood' as proof of admission. They will then be led to join the 'Weird Ones' on the tortured landscape of a Scottish battlefield. From there the participants will move with the progression of the play, each scene unfolding in new and aesthetically different areas around the Mickee Faust Club Campus at Railroad Square. A Murderous Moveable Macbeth is also a new take on dinner theater. The audiences on Friday and Saturday will be treated to a delicious 11th century-style meal with food, drink and entertainment. The Thursday night performances, called 'Pauper Thursday', will feature a lighter fare of cheese, homemade bread, fruit and shortbread cookies. Dinner is included in the price of admission. The actual banquet will segue into the infamous Banquet scene of Macbeth and bring the audience back into the play proper. At the climactic battle of the play, the audience will find itself, along with Macbeth and his servants and armies, inside a castle besieged and overrun by its enemies. There will be blood. A Murderous Moveable Macbeth promises to be an exhilarating evening of entertainment produced by one of the most original non-profit theater companies in the Deep South. The production runs for six performances: Thursday through Saturday, November 8-10; and the following Thursday through Saturday, November 15-17. Rain dates are Sunday, November 11 and Sunday, November 18. All shows begin at 7 p.m. at the Mickee Faust Clubhouse, 623 McDonnell Drive in the heart of Tallahassee’s Railroad Square Art Park. The Club productions strive to be accessible and A Murderous Moveable Macbeth is no exception. Chairs, wheelchairs and assistants will be provided for those with mobility issues and captioning is available for all shows. Tickets to the show are available for purchase only through the company website at mickeefaust.com. Seating is limited to 70 people for each production, so purchase tickets early for a guaranteed spot at the banquet table.

Another Night of Bluegrass featuring the award winning 'Appalachian Express' at the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium November 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Thomasville Visitors Center at the corner of East Jackson and Crawford streets. For more information call (1-229) 228-7977.

Free exhibitor space to all organizations that provide youth and family-based resources and/or services is offered for the 6th annual MY Fest Tallahassee on Saturday, November 17 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Kleman Plaza. MY Fest is a free community event designed to inspire and empower all young people, while sharing information and resources that can help youth and families overcome challenges, and achieve their goals and dreams. Although there is no charge for this showcase opportunity, donations of $25 gift cards are appreciated, to assist in providing doorprizes for attending youth. In-kind contributions to MY Fest attendees (branded items, raffle prizes, food and beverages) are also appreciated. To become a MY Fest sponsor, or for general information about MY LIFE or MY Fest, contact Youth Advisor Niki Germain at ngermain@familycafe.net or call (850) 224-4670.

