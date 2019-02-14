Debs Notes

Happy Birthday MacKenzie Wirick and Happy Anniversary to Tony and Becky Hogg!

Join in celebrating the opening of 'Our Town Monticello' tonight, Friday, Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the downstairs banquet hall of the Monticello Opera House. Browse through the fascinating exhibit of historic photos on display and chat with historical re-enactors representing important figures in Monticello's storied past. Winners of the Our Town Monticello Photo Contest will be announced. This Friday evening event is a free event and is open to the public. No reservations are required, just come and go as you please. Refreshments will be served and there is a full, cash bar. This evening is presented by Thornton Wilder and directed by Jeff Mandel. With poetic beauty and simplicity, Our Town illuminates the powerful bonds that hold communities together through everyday life and moments of crisis, as it follows the lives of the Gibbs, Webbs and their friends and neighbors. With humor, wit and exceptionally powerful storytelling, Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human and encourages us to live life to its fullest. This show will run through March 3 with Friday and Saturday performances. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; Dinner at 7 p.m.; and Show at 8 p.m. For Sunday Matinee performances the doors open at 12:30 p.m.; Lunch at 1 p.m.; and Show at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 with optional $20 meal. Due to catering requirements, dinner and lunch reservations must be made no later than 9 a.m. the Wednesday before the weekend of performances.

Governor Ron DeSantis proclaimed the second week of February as Florida Foster Family Appreciation Week, to celebrate the enduring and invaluable contributions foster families provide to children in their care. It is difficult for us to imagine what a child must feel during such a difficult time, but a foster parent can change a child’s heart by providing the love, joy and security they want and need. Florida currently has 7,287 children who live with foster families. Foster parents provide a supportive, safe and loving home to children who have been removed from their homes. Foster parents serve as role models, not only to the child, but also to biological parents. The positive partnerships DCF shares with parents, foster families, community-based care agencies, non-profit organizations, state agencies and the courts are essential. Each one plays a valuable role that makes a solid foundation of resources for children in foster care and the families who support them. There are 5,358 licensed foster parents in Florida who selflessly play a pivotal role in the lives of the most vulnerable children. The need for foster families never ends. Visit dcf.state.fl.us/service-programs/foster-care for more information.

On Feb. 16, dads and daughters are invited to the Nu Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for a Father Daughter Dance titled a 'Ties and Tiaras Royal Evening.' This event will be held at the Madison County Woman's Club, 345 SE Lakeshore Drive. This is an event for all ages, children to adult. Tickets cost is $25 per couple and $5 for each additional person. Proceeds will provide academic scholarships and to support other AKA community sponsored projects. For tickets, sponsorship and more information, contact Glenda Branch at (850) 673-9330, Regina Nash at (850) 895-1502 or email nuomegaomega@yahoo.com.

Jefferson County Republican Executive Committee will meet at the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Republican Candidates Jason Shoaf and Virginia Fuller, who have announced to run for the Special Election for the District 7 seat will be the speakers at this meeting. In addition, Charlie Wilson with US Direct Connect will make a short presentation regarding a group communication program that he has developed. If you plan to attend, contact Chairman Colin Barton at (850) 728-3858.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, Florida Department of Health Jefferson County personnel will be set-up in the Winn Dixie parking lot, 1245 S. Jefferson Street, in recognition of American Heart Month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free health screenings will be available. If your organization, church or group is interested in setting up a table during this event, contact Healthiest Weight Florida Liaison Chelsey McCoy, at (850) 342-0170X1230 or (850) 251-2154.

Capital City Cyber Defense Network, a 501c3, invites all North Florida and South Georgia neighbors to join on March 2 at the FSU Alumni Association for a free cybersecurity conference, BSides Tallahassee. BSides Tallahassee is a part of the Security BSides international conference series and is the first offensive security focused conference in the Capital Region. This free event will feature a keynote by Thomas Vaughn, the CISO for the Florida Agency for State Technology, a lockpick village, a cyber range and a silent auction. All day events such as the lockpick village will feature prizes for the first person to crack the safe. Anyone can join at the door on the date of the event, but commemorative printed name badges and door prize entries will only be available to those who register at bsidestlh.org now.