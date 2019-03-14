Deb’s Notes

The Wacissa United Methodist Church Women’s Ministry is hosting a Chili Dinner fundraiser at the church this evening, March 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The cost of this chili with all the fixins event is a donation from you, the guest, so make a generous donation. The event will also include a silent auction and cookbooks will be on sale for just $10. Everybody is welcome for an evening of fun, fun, and more fun!
If you like to celebrate the green and St. Patrick’s Day, March 15-16 will be the weekend for you at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak. Southern Burn Band of Gainesville will start off this party weekend on Friday night, in the Music Hall. Saturday is the holiday celebration with Sondra Hunt and her band. Hunt will get the big celebration going at this St. Patrick’s Day Party where there will be available all kinds of specials including green beer, dinner specials, live music, party favors and free admission. No covers, No minimums. Southern Burn is a hot, energetic Southern rock and country cover band with tremendous band members who know how to please a crowd. When they take the Music Hall Stage on Friday they will get you up and on that dance floor, and get this big weekend party started. This band is a versatile crossover band, mixing in a few favorites from other genres if desired. This band loves to see their guests dance, laugh, be on the dance floor and have a good time. Southern Burn wants to get you in the mood to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all weekend. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes, because you will need them. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday night, music begins at 8 p.m. Saturday is the big day with doors opening at 7 p.m. to the Music Hall with music and the celebration beginning at 9 p.m. Gather your friends, and make reservations if you have a large number of people coming. Call the SOS Café at (386) 364-1703 Thursday through Saturday for reservations and come celebrate your Irish side. It’s time to party, and don’t forget to wear green, Come for the evening, stay for the entire weekend in the cabins, bring your RV. or primitive camp, whatever your choice. The SOSMP offers furnished cabins, full and partial hook-ups for RVs and primitive camping. The Friday night special in the Music Hall will be prime rib, Saturday night features various specials posted at the door on the charming board. Come join your friends this weekend and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. For additional information call (386) 364-1683, email spirit@musicliveshere.com or go to musicliveshere.com.
The Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida Department of Geological Sciences are partnering to help visitors dig into geology at the 13th annual ‘Can You Dig It?’ program on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event was created for people who are curious about the physical world. The interactive activities and demonstrations provide visitors with a new and creative understanding of Earth’s foundations and the role its processes and materials play in their lives. Understanding a bit more about how Earth works can add a lot of benefit and extra enjoyment to many of the things we do in life. This could be anything from reading about issues to visiting one of Florida’s springs or even taking a trip to the mountains. The UF College of Journalism and Communications Media Effects and Technology Lab will participate for the first time at this year’s event, sharing virtual reality experiences that teach about the effects of geological processes. It’s important to learn about geology because it is the foundation of the Earth’s environments. Geology determines what life can live in certain areas and can influence the climate. Some popular returning events include the augmented reality sandbox, a 'make your own earthquake' simulator, and an oil spill and cleanup station. Food from Cilantro Tacos and Philly Five’s Delicious Dogs will be available for purchase during the event. 'Can You Dig It?' is presented by the UF department of geological sciences and the Florida Museum in collaboration with the Gainesville Gem and Mineral Society. Additional support provided by Martin and Cynthia Ivey. For more information, call (352) 273-2062 or visit floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/can-you-dig-it.
Pro-Family Days at the Capitol will be held on March 18 and 19 and will consist of two days of activities, beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Monday and ending on Tuesday afternoon. This year's theme is 'Celebrating Life, Protecting Children'. The two days will include fellowship with other like-minded, pro-family supporters from around the state; Legislative briefings by experts on their respective issue; all printed materials needed on the key issues; focused citizen lobby training; hearing from special speakers who are some of Florida's leading advocates on life, marriage, family and religious liberty; opportunity to hear from leading Christian legislators who are champions on our issues; a time of Corporate Prayer; a reception prior to dinner with speakers and special guests; a Monday evening dinner event with a keynote speaker; a Tuesday morning prayer breakfast with legislators; and setting appointments to meet with legislators.
It’s time for the 104th Suwannee County Fair in Live and the annual talent show with $1,000 in prize money! Preliminaries are Tuesday, March 19, and Thursday, March 21. Both begin at 8 p.m. on the outdoor stage sponsored by Suwannee River Jam 2019 set for May 1-4 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak. Three winners at each of the two preliminary nights move to Saturday, March 23, where finals begin at 6:30 p.m. Artists from all over North Florida are expected to compete in this talent show so be sure you sign up now. Any genre of music, all family-type talent, any age. The winner will receive $750, second place wins $150 and third place winner takes home $100! Prize money is sponsored by the Suwannee County Fair. To sign up, go to suwanneecountyfair.org/event-entry.html and click on Entry Info at the top right and a page will come up that has Talent Show Entry Form where you click to open and sign up if applications are still being accepted. The Fair is Friday, March 15 through Saturday, March 23 in Live Oak. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m. with special opening dates noted online. Entertainment is nightly throughout the nine days with all types of livestock events, a demolition derby, displays, tractor pull, Rowdy Ranch Relay, midway with breath-taking rides for older kids and younger children’s rides, vendors, local businesses’ booths and much more. The fairgrounds are located at 1303 11th Street SW, Live Oak just past the roundabout. Email suwanneecountyfair@live.com for more information or call (386) 364-FAIR.