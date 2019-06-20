Debs Notes

Happy Birthday today, to Mallory Plaines and George Cooper!

The Monticello Opera House presents A Chorus Line, the seventh longest running Broadway Show of all time, on stage from June 21-30. Look inside the lives of 17 Broadway dancers, all auditioning for coveted spots on a chorus line. Celebrate these unsung heroes of the musical theatre – the chorus dancers – valiant, over-dedicated, underpaid and highly trained troopers who back up the stars and often make them look more talented than they are. What does it take to win and what motivates them to work so hard? A Chorus Line captures the true spirit and tension of Broadway. A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance and compellingly authentic drama. For times, dates and ticket information call (850) 997-4242.

U-pick organic blueberries are ready for the picking at Blue Star Farm, 1180 Ashville Hwy. On Saturday, June 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. a Blueberry Party will be held at the farm with music by Finn and the Kingsnakes. There will also be hotdogs for everyone. Come pick blueberries on this scenic farm with its rolling hills for $4 per pound and discounts for over six pounds picked. If you'd like to stay a while, feel free to bring your lawn chairs and cooler to enjoy a picnic at the farm. Come early and stay awhile. Contact danaccrosby@gmail.com or bskyfarm.com or call (850) 545-6128.

Refuge House of God Apostolic Outreach Ministry will celebrate the second anniversary of its pastor, Elder Lucius K. and First Lady Linda J. Wade, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 with guest speaker Pastor Kenneth Daniels and guest church, St. Paul House of Prayer Apostolic Faith, in Jennings. Service will be held at the Monticello Church of the Nazarene, 1590 N. Jefferson St., in the family center. All are welcome. For more information call (850) 728-9466. Church services are: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Morning Worship, 11 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership Leadership Summit will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health in the Jefferson County Annex Conference Room, located at 1255 W. Washington St. All community members are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, contact Chastity McCarthy at (850) 342-0170 ext. 1241.

The free summer meal program is held during the week, Monday through Thursday, until July 11. Breakfast is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11:27 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Jefferson Somerset cafeteria. This program is for all children under the age of 18. For questions and concerns, contact school cafeteria personnel at (850) 997-3555 ext. 300.

Sherry Hawk-Gray Holland is feeling motivated because the Jefferson Somerset Cross Country Team athletes are getting ready to start a new season. The team needs community help now with collecting donations of Gatorade, Powerade, snacks, fruit, chips and anything you can do to help would be greatly appreciated. Contact her at (850) 408-8658 if you are interested in helping these athletics. Let's make this year a successful season for these students.

Grace Mission in Tallahassee is looking for an administrative assistant and a volunteer coordinator to join its staff. Applicants must be proficient in computers, specifically, Microsoft Office, have a good speaking voice and have the ability to handle many different situations and people. This is a part-time paid position, Tuesday through Friday for approximately three to four hours per day. Benefits are not included. If interested, or if you know someone who may be, contact Pastor Amanda at (850) 224-3817 or kate@gracemission.net. Grace Mission does so much for the homeless in our area.

Tallahassee Vet Center, located at 2002 Old St. Augustine Rd., invited veterans, active duty service members, their families and the general public to an open house event, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Center and its programs on Friday, June 14. For more information about this event, contact Cindy Snook, deputy public affairs officer for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System at (386) 754-6302 or (352) 792-5287.

