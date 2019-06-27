Deb’s Notes

Happy Birthday today to Anita Ashworth and Nikki Shepard!

Happy anniversary today to Peggy and Terry Day and Linda and Dennis Wolfe, Sr. and Sandra and Guy Hood!

The Howard Academy High School Alumni Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at the R.J. Bailar Public Library. Your support is needed and appreciated. For more information contact vivian.royster@yahoo.com.

The Eastside Neighborhood Association will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at the R.J. Bailar Public Library to address observations and to offer recommendations for neighborhood revitalization and overall enhancement of the 'Roostertown' neighborhood. Your reliable involvement and support are requested. For more information contact vivian.royster@yahoo.com.

Florida Museum of Natural History visitors can enjoy extended hours and free film screenings every Friday in July as part of the University of Florida Creative B program. Starting July 5 with 'Ever After: A Cinderella Story' (1998). The museum will host a reception at 6 p.m. for this opening screening. At 7 p.m., before each movie screening, a panel of artists, scientists and special effects experts will discuss the science and art shown in the movies. All museum exhibits, except the 'Butterfly Rainforest,' 'Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World' and 'Discovery Zone' will be open to the public from 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday throughout July, in addition to normal visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This summer’s movies explore the interests of Leonardo da Vinci: art, flight, the human body and innovation. Other films include 'Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines' (1965) July 12, 'Fantastic Voyage' (1966) July 19 and 'Mr. Peabody & Sherman' (2014) July 26. Creative B is a UF Provost-sponsored program supporting creative research, activities, projects and performances that take place during the Summer B semester. For more information on the movie series, visit floridamuseum.ufl.edu/calendar/tag/creative-b or call (352) 273-2061. For more information about Creative B programs, visit creativeb.aa.ufl.edu.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) invites you to a free webinar on the Use of Telehealth to Improve Children’s Access to Health Care on Wednesday, July 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. Topics discussed will include *current telehealth models and initiatives to improve access to pediatric specialty care in Iowa to include a discussion about leveraging partnerships and funding to implement telehealth programs and a review of telehealth visits and patient satisfaction data; and *establishing a school-based telehealth clinic in your community with best practices and lessons learned from the Indiana Rural Schools Clinic Network. Featured speakers will include Thomas Scholz, MD, Director, Division of Child and Community Health and Child Health Specialty Clinics; Kafi Dixon, Telehealth Coordinator, University of Iowa Division of Child and Community Health; and Kathleen Chelminiak, Project Director, Indiana Rural Schools Clinic Network (IRSCN), Indiana Rural Health Association. Registration is available. Contact Nancy Rios at nrios@hrsa.gov. This webinar is part of the HRSA Telehealth Learning Webinar Series. The series’ goal is to highlight successful projects/best practices as well as resources to promote and further the use of telehealth technologies for health care delivery, education and health information services.

The Jefferson County Democratic Party will present 'Climate Change and its Implications for the Southeastern United States', at the Monticello Opera House during its 'Beat the Heat' public meeting, dinner and fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Speaker will be Kevin Hiers, Wildland Fire Scientist at the Tall Timbers Research Station, and co-author of the Southeastern US Section of the Fourth Annual National Climate Assessment Report to the President and Congress. Buffet dinner will be catered by Carrie Ann & Co. A suggested donation of $25. is encouraged, with funds collected used for local scholarships. For ticket information, contact Gladys Roann-Watson at (850) 997-5209 or go to democratsofjeffersoncounty.com or email democratsofjeffersoncounty@gmail.com.

