Debs Notes

Happy Anniversary today to Diane and Clyde Simpson!

Major John Haynes will be speaking at the Lloyd First Baptist Church on Sunday evening, July 7.

The community is invited to join with Pastor Jered Day and the church family in welcoming Major Haynes.

Hiram Lodge No. 5 Freemasons meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 235 N. Olive St. Call (850) 933-2938 for more information. The next meeting is July 8.

American Legion Post 49, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 49 meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, July 9, at the Otto M. Walker Post, 1065 S. Water St., for dinner and a meeting. Contact Post Commander Ken Faircloth at (850) 509-2628 or President Debbie Mitchem at (850) 997-5456 for more information.

HIV Science & Treatment Trainings, presented by the Black AIDS Institute, will be presented in association with BTAN Big Bend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14, at the Leon County Health Department, 872 W. Orange Ave., in Tallahassee. There will be free breakfast and lunch all three days. To register go to 2019btantrainings.eventbrite.com.

On Thursday, July 18, Wanderlust: Theatre on Location will present its premiere event, 'Musicals on the Move' in Tallahassee. As Wanderlust's inaugural performance, Musicals on the Move will present songs from Broadway musicals at sites and businesses across Midtown Tallahassee.

This one-night-only walking cabaret experience will host a limited audience at show-specific venues. Guests of Musicals on the Move will enjoy a unique theatrical event set in some of Midtown’s favorite businesses.

The adventure begins with a 5:30 p.m. happy hour at The Hawthorn Bistro & Bakery, where ticketed guests will also check in and receive a map and an assigned tour guide to lead them through the experience.

Participating venues including SoDough Bakery, Vocelles: The Bridal Shoppe, CHOP Barber Shop, A Country Rose Florist, Finnegan's Wake Irish Pub and Fire Betty's Arcade Bar. There, Tallahassee’s finest talents will transport them into the worlds of beloved Broadway musicals, seamlessly blending performance and reality in an intimate setting.

Unity in the Community Fiber Art Exhibition is on display through July 29 in the Tallahassee City Hall Art Gallery bringing together fiber works from talented local artists of the Tallahassee Quilters Unlimited guild. This year’s exhibit showcases a wide range of styles, colors and textures. On display are nearly 40 quilts by 22 quilters. This exhibition is sure to amaze and delight all who visit. The quilt designs at times, defy your imagination and run the gamut from tranquil to explosive.

With works featuring playful animals, amazing geometric patterns, and vibrant colors, the range and diversity will be sure to inspire. The City Hall Art Gallery is located on the second floor of City Hall, 300 S. Adams St., and is free and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is one of many exhibitions curated by COCA for the Art in Public Places program on behalf of the City of Tallahassee.

For more information about this exhibition or upcoming exhibitions, visit tallahasseearts.org or contact Amanda Karioth Thompson at (850) 224-2500 or amanda@tallahasseearts.org.

