Debs’s Notes

****'Harvey' a stage play by Mary Chase will continue to run at the Monticello Opera House Friday and Saturday, April 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner catered by Rev Cafe at 7 p.m.; and on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The play features a playfully surreal creature with mystical powers. Harvey is heartwarming and hilarious! A bit of a trickster, Harvey appears here and there to this one and that one at his own caprice. His presence is delightful to some, disturbing to others. But aren't we all a little better off with a little magic in our lives? 'Harvey' won a Pulitzer Prize in 1944. The film adaptation, featuring an iconic performance by Jimmy Stewart also won awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. There will be no pre-show meal available for the Sunday matinee performance. Dinner reservations must be made 48 hours in advance. Call (850) 997-4242 for more information and to make reservations.

****Coast to Coast Florida's Longest Yard Sale Spring Flea Across Florida will be held Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14. Many new locations have been added to this years event. Check them out on Facebook, and remember, there are many yard sales happening along the way that have not listed their location. This makes the hunt even more fun. For eight years Flea Across Florida has brought thousands of visitors to small communities across the state on Highway 90, filling up motels, restaurants and small local businesses. Flea Across Florida has also helped fund many non-profits, allowing them to continue their business of helping people. It is the perfect time to cleanse your garage and home of unwanted items. It's a fantastic mixture of individual yard sales and businesses offering specials. Make it a family and friend affair as you visit many communities you may not have visited before. Flea Across Florida is put on by people across the state simply to help communities that have been left behind by the interstate system. Thousands of individual sales are dotted along the highway, making it a treasure hunt for the thousands of people looking for great bargains and hidden treasures.

****The Tallahassee Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present its members in a chapter recital on Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2200 North Meridian Road in Tallahassee. The program will feature an eclectic mixture of pieces in different styles, ranging from Bach, Stanford and Karg-Elert to recent arrangements of hymns, including one in a Gospel style. The concert is free and open to the public. Contact Joe Kraus, Dean of the Tallahassee AGO at (850) 509-8072 for more information.

****Refuge House will sponsor a 'Sexual Abuse Awareness' event at the Jefferson County RJ Bailar Public Library on Thursday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact Barbara Thomas Reddick at (850) 363-0706 or (850) 342-3503 for more information. Stop the Violence!

**** 'Smoke on the Mountain' will be presented by MadCo at the Monticello Opera House April 20-29 with lunch and dinner catered by Carrie Ann & Co. For more details on the meals and show times contact the MOH at (850) 997-4242. 'Smoke on the Mountain' tells the story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by The Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. Pastor Oglethorpe, the young and enthusiastic minister of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, has enlisted The Sanders Family in his efforts to bring his tiny congregation into 'the modern world.' Between songs, each family member 'witnesses', telling a story about an important event in their life. Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true, and hilariously imperfect, natures. By the evening’s end, The Sanders Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in their triumphs.

****NFCC Artist Series presents John McEuen and The String Wizards on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Van H. Priest Auditorium. Join Grammy-award winning host John McEuen, founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, with his banjo, guitar, fiddle and mandolin, and The String Wizards on an incredible journey interwoven with music, stories and memories of the iconic ‘Circle’ album including Dirt Band favorites and hot bluegrass. For ticket information call (850) 973-1653 or www.ticketsource.us/nfcc.

****The NFCC annual Fitness Run is scheduled for April 21 in conjunction with the Madison County Florida Down Home Days festival. The 5-K Run/Walk begins at 8 a.m. The One-Mile Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds from this event will support Relay for Life. Register at www.nfcc.edu/fitness-run or contact Tyler Coody at (850) 973-1639.

