Defending Freedom: Constitution Day is September 17

To commemorate the September 17, 1787 signing of the Constitution of the United States, Congress has designated September 17th of each year as CONSTITUTION DAY.

Florida Leads the Nation

Florida leads the nation in recognizing the divine principles of freedom stated in our Declaration of Independence and applied in our Constitution. As a result of two recent Florida Statutes, from 2002 and 2017, all Florida schools recognize and observe American Founders’ Month and Celebrate Freedom Week in September each year.

Bill Snyder