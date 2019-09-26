Defending freedom priorities

In the Monticello News 25 September 2019 Emerald’s Gem Box column, titled “Impeach! Impeach! Impeach!” the final paragraph reads “We need to all get back to the basics of God, family and country;…”

Benjamin Rush put the priorities this way:

God

Country

Family

His reasoning: If we ever lose control of our country, it will become the great enemy of our family.

Who is Benjamin Rush?

Dr. Benjamin Rush was a great American hero and role model. At the time of his death in 1813, he was heralded as one of America's three most notable men, along with George Washington and Benjamin Franklin. He was a signer of the Declaration of Independence, served under three Presidents, helped found five universities and colleges, is titled "The Father of American Medicine," led both the abolition and prison reform movements, and founded American Sunday Schools and the nation's first Bible Society. Rush integrated his staunch Christian beliefs into every facet of his life.

This was part of lesson 1 of the DVD series “Constitution Alive!” held at the Jefferson County Public Library on Saturday 21 September 2019.

This FREE study of the Constitution continues each Saturday 10 AM – 11 AM in the community room at the library thru December 14. The “Constitution Alive!” study of the Constitution was produced by WALLBUILDERS. Wallbuilders.com

“Wallbuilders Live” is aired weekdays noon – 12:30 PM on Faith Radio 105.7 FM in Jefferson County.

Bill Snyder